Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Shopping For Distribution As They Tease New Album

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are teaming up to give fans something great. Ty Dolla $ign recently debuted a new version of Kanye's and Nicki Minaj's collab for "New Body," updating the song and creating buzz surrounding his upcoming album with Ye. The highly anticipated track was first previewed in Switzerland last month, and fans can hardly wait now that it's circulating the internet again. The song was supposed to appear on Kanye's 2019 album Yandhi, however it never dropped. As Nicki Minaj previously has stated in previous interviews, her and Kanye didn't see eye to eye when Ye made his pivot into religious music and wanted Nicki to re-record her verse. However, now that new music from Ye is on the way, and Ty Dolla $ign has been teasing it, we may get that track sooner than later.

Now, Dolla $ign and Kanye are reportedly hunting for a distribution partner for their upcoming collaborative album. According to sources close to the project, Billboard reports that the duo is currently weighing five different offers from potential distributors. A decision regarding the partnership is expected to be made by West soon. The anticipation surrounding this musical endeavor is definitely high. Their joint album was originally slated for release on Friday, October 13. However it's been pushed back and is now expected to drop in the upcoming weeks.

Kanye And Ty Dolla $ign Have Been Teasing The Album

Despite the album's apparently non-controversial lyrical content, several label executives have already declined the opportunity to distribute the project. This is allegedly due to the antisemitic remarks Kanye West began making around the same date one year ago today. However, industry insiders have revealed that it may feature some of Kanye West's best work in years. As far as Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, the two have musical synergy for sure. In fact, they have history that goes back years. For example, their most recent collaboration was "Junya Pt 2" on Ye's 2021 album, Donda. Moreover, their previous joint efforts include Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death" in 2020 and West's tracks "Everything We Need" in 2019, "Real Friends" in 2016, and "Only One" in 2014.

The timing of the album's release, in the midst of a regionally significant crisis, presents a unique challenge. For both the artists and potential distributors. The question of how the music will be received, especially against the backdrop of a politically charged atmosphere, remains a topic of industry debate. As the artists and potential distributors navigate this challenging terrain, they are faced with the conflict. The task of balancing artistic expression with sensitivity to the global issues that have captured headlines. Let us know if you're ready for new Dolla $ign and Kanye below!

