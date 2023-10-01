Kanye West & Nicki Minaj’s Scrapped “New Body” Music Video Surfaces Online

The music video for "New Body", an unreleased track by Kanye featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, has surfaced online. The nearly four-minute video is a trippy collection of neon visuals. The video is meant to accompany the song's original message about body shaming and cosmetic surgery stigma. "New Body" was originally meant to appear on the unreleased Yandhi. However, it was reworked into a Christian track for Jesus Is King. However, creative differences between Kanye and Minaj meant that the song was left off the album. Ty Dolla Sign implied on his track "Status" in 2020 that Kanye refused to release the song because it was "generic shit".

The song has circulated online since 2019 but this is the first time that the music video has been publicly available. This may speak to Minaj's intentions to try and get the song included on her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2. Minaj has spoken about trying to get "New Body" released since at least 2020, with the intention becoming to include it on Pink Friday 2 when she first began to hint at the album in 2022. It remains to be seen if the song will ever get the official release that Minaj so clear wants for it.

Pink Friday 2: What We Know About Minaj's New Album

Debates about "New Body" aside, there is a decent amount we do know about Pink Friday 2. Minaj has released two singles that are confirmed for the album. "Super Freaky Girl", which also went viral on TikTok, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In doing so, it made Nicki the first solo female rapper to debut at #1 since 1998. Meanwhile, "Last Time I Saw You" peaked at #23 on the mainstream charts. However, Minaj also performed the song at the 2023 VMAs. Furthermore, Nicki also released the promotional single, "Ruby Red Da Sleaze", which peaked at #13. Later, Minaj would indicate its inclusion on the album.

Furthermore, the cover art shows a chicly-dressed Minaj vibing in a pink subway car flying above the New York skyline. However, a tracklist and any potential featured artists are yet to be announced. Despite this, fans will have to wait another month or so. Pink Friday 2 is set to be released on November 17.

