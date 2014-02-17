The First Lady of YMCMB needs little introduction. Nicki Minaj has seen success well beyond the mainstream, exploding into international pop stardom since singing with signing a record deal with Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment in 2009. She's appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart forty-four times (more than any other female rapper), and has received seven BET Awards as well as four American Music Awards. To date, she's sold five million albums worldwide.

Throughout her prolific career, the multitalented emcee / singer / songwriter / actress / television personality has collaborated with the likes of Max B, Ne-Yo, Lil Kim, French Montana, Jadakiss, Gucci Mane, Pusha T, Fabolous, Mario, Waka Flocka Flame, Soulja Boy, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Britney Spears and many more.

Most recently, DJ Khaled proposed to her (which turned out to be a publicity stunt for his "I Wanna Be With You" single), launched her signature "Pink Pro" headphones via Beats By Dre and called out Universal for removing her "Boss Ass Bitch" remix from Soundcloud. Never a dull moment.