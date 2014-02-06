Since signing his first record deal at the ripe age of fourteen, Mario has been a consistent R&B record seller. He has released five albums to date and his 2004 album “Turning Point” certified platinum in the US. The vocally smooth DC-native has collaborated with several notable artists and producers over the course of his career including Alicia Keys, Cassidy, Juvenile, Fabolous, Jadakiss, T.I., Biz Markie, Rich Boy, Juelz Santana, Scott Storch, Ne-Yo, Gucci Mane, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, Baby Bash, Hurricane Chris, Lil’ Jon, and many others. In terms of future projects, Mario’s next album “Evolve” will be dropping in early 2014. Expect some solid features on the R&B veteran’s sixth album.