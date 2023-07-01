Lil Wayne, Mario, & Tyga Slide On New Track “Main One”

Lil Wayne, Mario, and Tyga are all artists who have had longevity in the game. Overall, Wayne is one of the GOATs when it comes to discography, flows, and even his lyrics. Meanwhile, Mario and Tyga are known for making hit songs that grab your attention. These artists have worked together in some capacity in the past, as they largely crossed paths across eras. Although some probably weren’t expecting all three to get on a track together anytime soon, they have proven folks wrong.

Earlier this week, we reported on the fact that Lil Wayne, Mario, and Tyga were all on a music video set together. Overall, this sparked a lot of hype. These three can craft a hit song, and with the summer in full swing, there was quite a bit of fanfare. Today, the song was released, although we are still waiting for that music video. However, the track is called “Main One,” and it is what you would expect from these artists.

Lil Wayne x Mario x Tyga

As you will hear, the song starts out with a phenomenal hook from Mario. His vocal performance on the track is outstanding, and fans will immediately appreciate what he does on the song. As for Lil Wayne and Tyga, they deliver solid verses that complement the song as a whole.

Let us know what you think of this new Mario, Lil Wayne, and Tyga song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists. The summer is upon us, and it is clear that a ton of great new songs and projects are on the horizon.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know you wanna be the main one

I got a whole, it’s some names on the way

Ain’t fuckin’ with the same one

Ooh, I love when you drop it down low

But you’re still high maintenance

Yeah, and you gotta get your hair done

