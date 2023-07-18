Lil Wayne Recalls Being Scared To Work With Eminem

Back when Lil Wayne first met Eminem, the rapper admits that he was a little shaken heading into that meeting. He was looking to collaborate with the Michigan-based rapper for “Drop The World” on Wayne’s 2010 album Rebirth. While talking with The New York Times for their hip-hop 50th-anniversary feature, Weezy said, “I was scared, actually, when I called Eminem for a song. That is a monster. He must have the same thing I have with words. Like, we can’t get them out of our heads. Every meaning, every aspect of them. Things that rhyme, we hear it.”

He knew that they could make some solid music together. But the way in which they both create music made Lil Wayne a little hesitant. Could two major rappers with such an affinity for wordplay be able to get the job done? “I already know the gift and the curse that he has,” Lil Tunechi said. “And I love to hear the way he puts it together.” Eminem’s lyricism led to one of the best verses on Wayne’s Rebirth, and a track that lived on radio airwaves for a long time.

Lil Wayne & Eminem Collabs Are All-Time Rap Classics

“Drop The World” actually marked the duo’s second collab effort, with both of them being on Drake’s 2009 song “Forever.” They would then complete the trifecta with Eminem’s “No Love,” which came out with his Recovery album drop later in 2010. Cash Money Records rapper Tyga, who was signed to Lil Wayne’s label back in the day, recently said Weezy and Em were the best rappers of all time. It wouldn’t be a surprise if other rappers had these two on the top of their lists as well.

In other Lil Wayne news, he’s still pumping out music like nobody’s business. He debuted his entrance into G-funk with a Warren G collab called “All Alone.” He also paired up with Mario and Tyga for a new track called “Main One,” along with an accompanying music video. Plus, Weezy performed a sports version of his song “A Milli” at the 2023 ESPYs. Whether Lil Wayne and Eminem ever connect again for another song is up to the two iconic hip-hop stars. But if they did collaborate again, we’re certain fans would go ballistic for it.

