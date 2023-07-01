Lil Wayne is easily one of the most legendary artists in all of hip-hop. Overall, in the eyes of many, he is the GOAT of the genre. Although he may not be everyone’s GOAT, he is at least Top 10 in the eyes of most people. After all, he has a ton of classic songs and features. Moreover, his mixtape run will go down in history as one of the best we have ever seen. At this point, you cannot discount anything that Wayne has accomplished throughout his career.

When talking about Lil Wayne, it is very hard to understate just how intertwined he is with the sports world. Of course, he currently has the theme song for Undisputed. Moreover, his songs have been used on numerous NBA broadcasts. At this point, a lot of people associate his songs with memories they have of playing sports. Consequently, that makes him the perfect person to perform at an awards show like The ESPYs. As it so happens, The ESPYs took place last night.

Lil Wayne Had Everyone Out Of Their Seats

The ESPYs are always a huge celebration of the year that was in sports. There were plenty of great storylines from the event. Additionally, as you can see above, Wayne kicked off the show by performing the 2008 track “A Milli.” This is one of Wayne’s most memorable hits, and you can tell that his performance was appreciated. Everyone was out of their seats and dancing along to the performance, which lasted about two minutes. Overall, it was a great way to kick off what turned out to be a very successful event.

At this point, you cannot discount Lil Wayne and his legacy. Hopefully, he blesses us with a new album, very soon. Let us know what you thought of this performance, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

