Lil Wayne says Tyler, The Creator once jokingly blamed him for being hospitalized after a skateboard accident. He recalled receiving the news from Tyler during a recent appearance on Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis’ podcast, HawkVsWolf.

Wayne explained that Tyler messaged him a picture of his injuries. “He was in a hospital bed with tubes,” Wayne said, adding that Tyler wrote, “’Man, messing with you.’” From there, Wayne joked that he thought Tyler must’ve been in a shooting based on the severity of the injuries.

Lil Wayne Skateboards

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 16: Lil Wayne skateboards backstage at the 107.9 Birthday Bash 17 at Philips Arena on June 16, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

“He sent me the clip after. It’s a clip of him trying to drop in,” Wayne further said. “He dropped in and ate sh*t.” He wrote back, “’Man I’m glad that you’re ok that you’re the one that’s texting me.’”

Later in the interview, Wayne also discussed his love of skateboarding more broadly. He described his reasoning as “organic.” “It’s simple,” he told the hosts. “You can’t put your feet on four wheels on some wood and start kicking and start thinking about nothing else except what’s in front of you and on the side of you.” When Hawk and Ellis shared clips from the interview on Instagram, many fans praised it as one of the best episodes of the podcast yet.

Lil Wayne Recalls Tyler, The Creator’s Skateboarding Accident

Outside of skateboarding, Lil Wayne recently linked with Skip Bayless. The Undisputed host revealed that Wayne will be involved in the debate show “more than ever” following Shannon Sharpe’s absence. “Wayne will be involved more than ever in Undisputed going forward,” he said on The Skip Bayless Show, last week. “So will Young Money. I love you, man. And I thank you for yet another very memorable Saturday.”

