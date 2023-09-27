injury
- Pop CultureAnthony Anderson Hospitalized After On-Set Action InjuryThe actor took to Instagram to share updates on the matter, and while all is well now, he has a vendetta against a pesky chair on set.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJa Morant Reacts To Season-Ending Shoulder Injury: "Damn Dawg"Ja Morant says he's tired of missing time.By Cole Blake
- SportsKareem Abdul-Jabbar Hospitalized After Shattering Hip At Concert"We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem," rep Deborah Morales says.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsUConn Star Azzi Fudd Out For The SeasonFudd reportedly tore her ACL during training.By Ben Mock
- SportsDrew Brees Reveals That His Right Arm "Doesn't Work" AnymoreBrees ruled out any possibility of a return to the NFL.By Ben Mock
- SportsJoe Burrow Suffers Season-Ending InjuryBurrow picked up the injury against the Ravens last night.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeshaun Watson Speaks On Season-Ending InjuryWatson struggled to find the words to describe how he was feeling now that his seasn was over.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeshaun Watson To Receive Season-Ending SurgeryWatson's injury-riddled season ends after just six games.By Ben Mock
- SportsKelly Oubre Jr. Hospitalized After Being Struck By CarKelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a car in Philadelphia on Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsAaron Rodgers Says He Might Be Returning From His Achilles Injury In "A Few Weeks:" WatchDo you believe Aaron?By Zachary Horvath
- SportsDaniel Jones Suffers Season-Ending Torn ACL Injury, New York Giants Fall To 2-7What is worse is Jones just signed a four-year $160 million dollar deal. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureKai Cenat Prison Stream: Man Knocked Out After Running Into WallThe man was running away from a brawl at the time of his injury.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Suffers Ankle Injury As Taylor Swift Skips Chiefs-VikingsTravis Kelce suffered a non-contact injury during the Chiefs' win on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture50 Cent Injured Stunt Performer While Filming "Expendables 4"Fif reportedly sent the guy flying and dislocated his finger.By Ben Mock