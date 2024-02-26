Trae Young To Miss At Least 4 Weeks Following Finger Surgery

Trae Young will miss at least the next four weeks while recovering from a torn ligament in his left pinkie finger. The Hawks announced that the All-Star point guard will undergo surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Tuesday. After the four weeks, he will be re-evaluated. He suffered the injury during Friday’s loss to Toronto.

"You feel awful for Trae more than anything," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said as noted by ESPN. "It is going to be a challenge for him not to be out there." The absence comes as several key players for the Hawks have gotten hurt. "You have to adapt," Snyder added. "That happened when we lost Jalen [Johnson]. We have to have minutes from Kobe [Bufkin] and Patty [Mills] and we obviously know what (Dejounte Murray) can do. I don't want to wallow in anything."

Trae Young Participates In The All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 18: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks and Eastern Conference All-Stars shoots the ball against the Western Conference All-Stars in the second quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Atlanta is currently competing for a spot in the play-in games in the Eastern Conference as the regular season enters its second half. Young begins his recovery period while leading the team with 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game. Snyder says the lineup will be "fluid" in his absence. "This will be fluid. If Boji starts, we lose his punch off the bench," the coach said. "Do you want him stabilizing the second unit? There's a lot of things that go into it. We will approach it that way."

Atlanta Hawks say All-Star Trae Young will undergo surgery to repair a ligament tear in fifth finger of left hand and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. pic.twitter.com/jb5vIaZoe3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2024

Young participated in his third All-Star game prior to the injury. Be on the lookout for further updates on Trae Young and his recovery on HotNewHipHop.

