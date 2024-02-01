Quavo And Rich The Kid Shoot A Music Video Courtside During Hawks Game

The crossovers between rap and basketball run deep, especially for Quavo. The former Migos rapper has appeared numerous times in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game and often performs quite well. It's no surprise that he's a fan of the Hawks, who occupy his native Atlanta. Throughout his years of rap fame he's popped up at numerous games both in Atlanta and elsewhere across the country. But now he's making those ties even deeper as he took the opportunity to shoot a music video while sitting courtside.

In a new video captured by a fan who was also in attendance at the game, Quavo and Rich The Kid sit in between a pair of cameras. The pair are flexing their bags and stacks of cash in typical rap video fashion right in the middle of a game. The hilarious video shows a Hawks player shooting free throws in the foreground while the pair pose for the cameras courtside. Fans couldn't get enough of how seemingly awkward the video seems out of context from the music that will eventually accompany it. Check out the video for yourself below.

Quavo And Rich The Kid Making Courtside Music Video

Quavo and Rich The Kid have crossed paths numerous times on record before. But it's been since 2020 that the pair last released a song together. That has fans speculating that they are shooting a video for something entirely new. The song would follow-up the "Hotel Lobby" rapper's new album Rocket Power from last year.

Despite the significant fan hype behind Rocket Power the album performed just okay commercially. It was massively exceeded by Quavo's fellow former Migos rapper Offset with his album Set It Off just a few months later. What do you think of Quavo and Rich The Kid hilariously shooting a music video courtside during a basketball game? Do you plan on watching the video when it comes out? Let us know in the comment section below.

