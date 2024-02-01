Quavo And Rich The Kid Shoot A Music Video Courtside During Hawks Game

The video looks hilariously awkward out of context.

BYLavender Alexandria
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

The crossovers between rap and basketball run deep, especially for Quavo. The former Migos rapper has appeared numerous times in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game and often performs quite well. It's no surprise that he's a fan of the Hawks, who occupy his native Atlanta. Throughout his years of rap fame he's popped up at numerous games both in Atlanta and elsewhere across the country. But now he's making those ties even deeper as he took the opportunity to shoot a music video while sitting courtside.

In a new video captured by a fan who was also in attendance at the game, Quavo and Rich The Kid sit in between a pair of cameras. The pair are flexing their bags and stacks of cash in typical rap video fashion right in the middle of a game. The hilarious video shows a Hawks player shooting free throws in the foreground while the pair pose for the cameras courtside. Fans couldn't get enough of how seemingly awkward the video seems out of context from the music that will eventually accompany it. Check out the video for yourself below.

Read More: Fans React To Quavo's "Rocket Power": The Good, The Bad & The Beautiful

Quavo And Rich The Kid Making Courtside Music Video

Quavo and Rich The Kid have crossed paths numerous times on record before. But it's been since 2020 that the pair last released a song together. That has fans speculating that they are shooting a video for something entirely new. The song would follow-up the "Hotel Lobby" rapper's new album Rocket Power from last year.

Despite the significant fan hype behind Rocket Power the album performed just okay commercially. It was massively exceeded by Quavo's fellow former Migos rapper Offset with his album Set It Off just a few months later. What do you think of Quavo and Rich The Kid hilariously shooting a music video courtside during a basketball game? Do you plan on watching the video when it comes out? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Quavo's "Rocket Power" Set For Modest First Week Sales

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.