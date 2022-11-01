Rich The Kid
- MusicQuavo And Rich The Kid Shoot A Music Video Courtside During Hawks GameThe video looks hilariously awkward out of context.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRich The Kid Announces Stacked Forthcoming Album, Garnering These Reactions From FansRich will be dropping his first LP in four years. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTori Brixx Net Worth 2024: What Is The DJ & Rapper Worth?Dive into Tory Brixx's vibrant career in modeling and DJing, her impact in entertainment, and her journey to financial success.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureRich The Kid Arrest Came As Rapper Was Trying To Collect Money From Promoter: ReportRich was only trying to secure the bag, but unfortunately, a bomb threat at his hotel ruined plans.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsRich The Kid And Luh Tyler Team Up For "Big Pimpin"His recent singles include collaborations with Fivio Foreign, Jay Critch, Lil Tjay and others. By Alexis Oatman
- RelationshipsTori Brixx Explains Rich The Kid Dancing VideoTori Brixx has set the record straight. By Ben Mock
- MusicRich The Kid On Blast For Not Paying Videographer $8KThe videographer published the receipts to social media.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureRich The Kid Shows Off New Takeoff PendantThe rapper pays his respects once again.By Noah Grant
- MusicRich The Kid Previews New MusicRich The Kid tells fans to drop a comment if they want the new track early.By Noah Grant
- MusicRich The Kid Was Once Signed To Top Dawg EntertainmentRich The Kid recalls Kendrick Lamar's reaction when he first heard "New Freezer." By Aron A.
- SongsRich The Kid, Famous Dex, And Jay Critch Connect On "Where's Dexter" SingleThe "Plug Walk" rapper also appears on Trippie Redd's new album this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsJay Critch Shares "Up All Night"Jay Critch delivers his new single, "Up All Night."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRich The Kid Says RCA Records Deal Is Worth $40M: WatchThe 30-year-old shared his "Motion" single along with the exciting news of his new deal on Monday.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsRich The Kid Announces RCA Records Signing With "Motion" Single"If you not having 'Motion,' you have nothing," the New York native said of his latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRich The Kid Calls Takeoff His "Twin" In Heartbreaking TributeThe grief is palpable as more information about Takeoff's death is shared. The late rapper's attorney issued a statement.By Erika Marie