Rich The Kid Announces Stacked Forthcoming Album, Garnering These Reactions From Fans

College Park, Georgia rapper Rich The Kid is joining a host of mainstream rappers in dropping a massive album in 2024. Things are trending toward a spring release date for the fourth studio LP is his discography. The name of the project is LIFE'S A GAMBLE. According to HipHopDX, the features list is like the NBA All-Star Game. Names include Kanye West, Travis Barker, Offset, Rob49, among others. But, this is not the only thing Rick The Kid is working on.

He is also reuniting with his Rich Forever gang with Famous Dex and Jay Critch. They will be dropping the fifth entry in the self-titled series. A handful of singles have been released for that project, including "Rich & Reckless," "Big Dawg," and more. At the moment, there are no drop dates for either tape However, Rich The Kid's fans are dying to hear what is to come on LIFE'S A GAMBLE.

Read More: Is Chrisean Rock's Blueface Face Tattoo Real? It Seems Like We Have Our Answer

Rich The Kid Has Raised Expectations For Himself

Rich posted a series of images that surround the rollout, including a hilarious short video with a Muppet-like doll of himself. There also appear to be three possible album covers, presumably all shot by Case Meyers. She shot the deluxe LANA artwork for SZA. All of this information has fans chomping at the bit and expecting greatness. One writes, "Its been 3 years I have huge expectations." Another adds, "Rich remember you promised us a Grammy this year 📍📍 I still have that in mind ✅✅" He knows how to bring a lot of big names to his tapes. Now, it is time for Rich The Kid to put it all together.

What are your thoughts on Rich The Kid revealing a new album? Will LIFE'S A GAMBLE be the best project in his discography, why or why not? Do you think a single will drop in the next week or two? What feature are you most excited about on the record and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rich The Kid. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Jerrika Karlae Expresses Confusion Over Young Thug Jail Cell Photo

[Via]