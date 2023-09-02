upcoming music
- MusicTravis Scott Hypes Up His Next Album: "I Gotta Kick Into A New Gear They Think It's Play Time"He could give us "JACKBOYS 2" or his tour recordings, we are ready for either. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBig Sean Reveals A New Album Is In The WorksThis would be his first since 2020's "Detroit 2."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRich The Kid Announces Stacked Forthcoming Album, Garnering These Reactions From FansRich will be dropping his first LP in four years. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYoung Nudy Reveals Crazy Metro Boomin Track, Producer Hints At Collaboration Project In The WorksMetro has so much heat in the vault. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLatto Previews Upcoming Single And Fans Are Loving ItHow are we feeling with this one? By Zachary Horvath
- TVJoey Bada$$ Reveals Why He And "Raising Kanan" Producers Went Their Separate WaysSometimes, you cannot do it all. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAndre 3000 Appreciates Jay-Z And Beyonce For Clearing A Song On "New Blue Sun"Andre is a day away from his return. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCardi B Hints At Dropping New Music Before The End Of The Year: "I Feel Like I Gotta Talk My S*** A Little Bit"Some are saying she is doing this to compete with Nicki Minaj. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTrippie Reveals All We Need To Know About New EP, "Saint Michael"This will be his third release of 2023. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shares Vague Message For Fans, Possibly Teasing Music: "The Substance Is Finally Back"Lil Uzi is always teasing something. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWestside Gunn Reveals "AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME" Will Be His Last AlbumHis "last" album is due on October 13. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDoja Cat Drops "Scarlet" Tracklist, Fans React"I don't need a big feature or a new sidekick," says Doja Cat on "Paint The Town Red."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicScHoolboy Q Doesn't Drop An Album Every Year For This ReasonThe TDE MC explained his thoughts on the matter while shouting out the fellow excellent artists that came up alongside him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares