Travis Scott Says He's Got Some "Wild" Music Coming Amid "JACKBOYS 2" Hype

BY Zachary Horvath
Fanatics Super Bowl Party
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 08: Travis Scott attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage)
Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack crew are fairly close to giving us "JACKBOYS 2" and it sounds like it's going to be worth the wait.

Travis Scott is always ready to bring the rage, and it seems that JACKBOYS 2 is going to do just that. He all but confirmed this thanks to another new post teasing the upcoming Cactus Jack compilation album. "Just know I'm on go And going wild," he wrote on his Instagram Story with an image of his keyboard and other studio equipment. No actual music was included in the post, but we believe the Houston rapper. Everyone knows how capable he is when it comes to producing euphoric and mosh pit-ready bangers. He did preview a new song with Sheck Wes though on Monday, March 31, however.

It's rumored to be titled "I LOVE MB," with the "MB" standing for "MY B*TCH." It's slated to feature one of his signee's in Sheck Wes, who's yet to really have another moment in his career since Mudboy. We have to imagine that like the 2019 predecessor others on the label will get their shine as well. There's also been another track that's been teased, although that one appears to not have a title. It was previewed during Travis Scott's celebrity baseball game in the locker room at the Astros stadium.

When Is Travis Scott Dropping JACKBOYS 2?

Potentially, though, we may already have one single out already, that being "4X4" which dropped this January. "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" was dropped out of nowhere back in 2019 and it wound up being the lead single for JACKBOYS. But we will just have to wait and see. As of yet, Travis has yet to give fans an actual release date for the album.

However, we do know that is in indeed coming and possibly this month. Not too long ago, La Flame was quoted saying, "PS y'all [ninja emoji] got till April cause I'm coming." He said that back in November. Moreover, he dropped a mini teaser trailer for JACKBOYS 2 just over a week and a half ago. "What the f*ck is we doing?" the audio said in the clip before revealing the title in glitchy fashion.

