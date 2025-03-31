Travis Scott Teases New Sheck Wes Collab That Blows Out Speakers

Travis Scott season is almost here. The rapper has been getting fans ready with interview soundbites and WWE teasers. Music has been scant, minus the occasional Playboi Carti feature, but we know the Houston superstar has been hard at rock. Travis Scott took to Twitter on March 30 to tease a song that goes so hard that it actually damaged his musical set up. "Making beats and blowing speakers." Scott wrote with a heart emoji. A day later, and fans are treated to a snippet from Scott and Sheck Wes.

It's unclear whether Travis Scott and Sheck Wes' new song is the one that busted the speaker, but given the proximity between the tweet and the snippet release, we'd like to think it is. The bass goes absolutely bonkers on "I Love MB." The "MB" stands for "My B*tch" if the earworm Sheck Wes chorus is anything to go by. Scott and Sheck have always had complimentary sounds, but this new snippet combines the latter and his ability to rip off seemingly improvised hooks with Scott's menacing production. We know its set to drop soon, but we still don't know when.

Travis Scott New Song 2025

Travis Scott made it clear that he has his eyes set on April 2025. The rapper took to social media back in November to tease his master plan. He not only plans to dominate Coachella, but the entire music world with new releases. "New chapter new performance new Coachella by La Flame and Cactus Jack," Travis Scott wrote. He then urged other rappers to clear out, because he's laying claim to the throne. "PS y'all [ninja emoji] got till April cause I'm coming." The updates since then have rare, but the rapper has made it clear that music is getting made behind the scenes.