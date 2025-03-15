Playboi Carti And Travis Scott Deliver An Instant Classic With "Crush"

Playboi Carti released "MUSIC" on Friday and it just so happened to come with a who's who of features, including Travis Scott.

Playboi Carti is finally here with his new album MUSIC and it is glorious. Overall, the album is 30 tracks long and it is filled with a wide variety of sounds that are going to please various different hip-hop fans. However, if you are someone who wants to rage, then you are certainly well-represented. A lot of this has to do with the fact that artists like Travis Scott can be found all over the album. The earliest instance of Scott on MUSIC is the album's second track "CRUSH" which had previously been previewed on Instagram.

This is a song that certainly lives up to the hype as we get some hypnotic synths that pan around in your ears as sharper synth cords fill the space. It is here where La Flame looks to build up the song to its climax which is when the beat completely drops and Carti delivers his verse. Unsurprisingly, Playboi Carti is going with his deeper inflection on this one. Something that he started experimenting with on "DIFFERENT DAY." It is the kind of Carti and Scott collab one would expect in 2025. Gone are the psych rock days of 2018. Instead, Carti seeks to bring a new sound to the forefront. Easy to see why the album is called MUSIC.

Like much of Playboi Carti's work, this project will likely prove polarizing to many. However, the die hard fans are going to love this off of the first listen. It will be fascinating to see where this stacks up in Carti's discography. But for right now, we're just happy to have new music.

Playboi Carti and Travis Scott - "Crush"

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuckin’ Felicia, I hit that bitch like a deer
Eatin’ that ho, I'ma eat her
Eat it up, bitch, you an eater
Run in that bitch with Aaliyah
Run in that bitch, I was here

