Playboi Carti Finally Drops "MUSIC" After Hours Of Delays

BY Elias Andrews 1274 Views
Playboi Carti has been keeping the entire music world on the edge, but he finally delivered with the album we all wanted to hear.

We never thought we'd see the day. Playboi Carti spent years inching up to the release of I AM MUSIC and then stepping back. He finally delivered. The rapper has dropped one of the most anticipated rap albums of all time, and it actually lives up to the hype. Playboi Carti has always been someone who has strived to push the sonic boundaries of hip hop. None of his albums have sounded the same, and many have gone on to influence entire subgenres. It's difficult to say whether I AM MUSIC will do the same, but at least it's here for fans to hear.

Carti's distinct sound was always going to be draw for fans, but part of the anticipation behind I AM MUSIC was the mind-boggling list of guest features that the rapper put together. We get collabs with longtime Playboi Carti collaborators like Lil Uzi Vert and Future. Young Thug also shows up here, after Carti alleged that Slime's verse was partially to blame for the album's multiple hour delay. DJ Akademiks previously noted that the album is different from Whole Lotta Red because it's more immediate, and we are definitely curious to see how I AM MUSIC fares in the minds of listeners given how long its had to gestate.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Playboi Carti Enlists All Star Roster Of Features

Tracklist:

  1. Pop Out
  2. Crush ft. Travis Scott
  3. K Pop
  4. Evil Jordan
  5. Mojo Jojo
  6. Philly ft. Travis Scott
  7. Radar
  8. Rather Lie ft. The Weeknd
  9. Fine Shit
  10. Backdoor
  11. Toxic ft. Skepta
  12. Munyun
  13. Crank
  14. Charge Dem Hoes A Fee ft. Future
  15. Good Credit ft. Kendrick Lamar
  16. I Seeee You Baby Boi
  17. Wake Up F1lthy ft. Travis Scott
  18. Jumpin ft. Lil Uzi Vert
  19. Trim ft. Future
  20. Cocaine Nose
  21. We Need All Da Vibes ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Young Thug
  22. Olympian
  23. Opm Babi
  24. Twin Trim ft. Lil Uzi Vert
  25. Like Weezy
  26. Dis 1 Got It
  27. Walk
  28. HBA
  29. Overly
  30. South Atlanta Baby

