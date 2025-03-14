Playboi Carti Finally Drops "MUSIC" After Hours Of Delays

We never thought we'd see the day. Playboi Carti spent years inching up to the release of I AM MUSIC and then stepping back. He finally delivered. The rapper has dropped one of the most anticipated rap albums of all time, and it actually lives up to the hype. Playboi Carti has always been someone who has strived to push the sonic boundaries of hip hop. None of his albums have sounded the same, and many have gone on to influence entire subgenres. It's difficult to say whether I AM MUSIC will do the same, but at least it's here for fans to hear.

Carti's distinct sound was always going to be draw for fans, but part of the anticipation behind I AM MUSIC was the mind-boggling list of guest features that the rapper put together. We get collabs with longtime Playboi Carti collaborators like Lil Uzi Vert and Future. Young Thug also shows up here, after Carti alleged that Slime's verse was partially to blame for the album's multiple hour delay. DJ Akademiks previously noted that the album is different from Whole Lotta Red because it's more immediate, and we are definitely curious to see how I AM MUSIC fares in the minds of listeners given how long its had to gestate.

Playboi Carti Enlists All Star Roster Of Features

