Playboi Carti Says "SORRY 4 DA WAIT" With An Unforeseen Deluxe Version Of "MUSIC"

Playboi Carti has been very generous during this era of "MUSIC" and he's not done giving with this surprise deluxe.

Playboi Carti may be teasing a whole other album in BABY BOI amid the success of MUSIC, but he's also deciding to add to the latter's 30-song tracklist. Out just minutes ago, the Georgia rapper decided to tack on four more tracks to streaming platforms. SORRY 4 DA WAIT is the name of the deluxe and it brings on the quartet of cuts from the three separate digital download versions.

If you have seen the sets for those, you'll the now titles. But in case you haven't, here they are. They are "DIFFERENT DAY," "2024," "BACKR00MS," and "FOMDJ." Those two in the middle should be familiar to you if you have been following Carti's rollout for MUSIC. Both made their way on to YouTube last year and in case you're worrying-- no Travis Scott's feature wasn't removed from "BACKR00MS." As of yet, SORRY 4 DAY WAIT has yet to hit Apple Music at the time of writing. But we'd have to imagine it will be soon. Check out the expanded edition below.

Playboi Carti MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT

MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT Tracklist:

  1. POP OUT
  2. CRUSH (with Travis Scott)
  3. K POP
  4. EVIL J0RDAN
  5. MOJO JOJO
  6. PHILLY (with Travis Scott)
  7. RADAR
  8. RATHER LIFE (with The Weeknd)
  9. FINE SH*T
  10. BACKD00R (feat. Kendrick Lamar & Jhene Aiko)
  11. TOXIC (with Skepta)
  12. MUNYUN
  13. CRANK
  14. CHARGE DEM H*ES A FEE (with Future & Travis Scott)
  15. GOOD CREDIT (with Kendrick Lamar)
  16. I SEEEEEE YOU BABY BOI
  17. WAKE UP F1LTHY (with Travis Scott)
  18. JUMPIN (with Lil Uzi Vert)
  19. TRIM (with Future)
  20. COCAINE NOSE
  21. WE NEED ALL DA VIBES (with Young Thug & Ty Dolla $ign)
  22. OLYMPIAN
  23. OPM BABI
  24. TWIN TRIM (with Lil Uzi Vert)
  25. LIKE WEEZY
  26. DIS 1 GOT IT
  27. WALK
  28. HBA
  29. OVERLY
  30. SOUTH ATLANTA BABY
  31. DIFFERENT DAY
  32. 2024
  33. BACKR00MS (with Travis Scott)
  34. FOMDJ

