Playboi Carti Says "SORRY 4 DA WAIT" With An Unforeseen Deluxe Version Of "MUSIC"

Playboi Carti may be teasing a whole other album in BABY BOI amid the success of MUSIC, but he's also deciding to add to the latter's 30-song tracklist. Out just minutes ago, the Georgia rapper decided to tack on four more tracks to streaming platforms. SORRY 4 DA WAIT is the name of the deluxe and it brings on the quartet of cuts from the three separate digital download versions.
If you have seen the sets for those, you'll the now titles. But in case you haven't, here they are. They are "DIFFERENT DAY," "2024," "BACKR00MS," and "FOMDJ." Those two in the middle should be familiar to you if you have been following Carti's rollout for MUSIC. Both made their way on to YouTube last year and in case you're worrying-- no Travis Scott's feature wasn't removed from "BACKR00MS." As of yet, SORRY 4 DAY WAIT has yet to hit Apple Music at the time of writing. But we'd have to imagine it will be soon. Check out the expanded edition below.
Playboi Carti MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT
MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT Tracklist:
- POP OUT
- CRUSH (with Travis Scott)
- K POP
- EVIL J0RDAN
- MOJO JOJO
- PHILLY (with Travis Scott)
- RADAR
- RATHER LIFE (with The Weeknd)
- FINE SH*T
- BACKD00R (feat. Kendrick Lamar & Jhene Aiko)
- TOXIC (with Skepta)
- MUNYUN
- CRANK
- CHARGE DEM H*ES A FEE (with Future & Travis Scott)
- GOOD CREDIT (with Kendrick Lamar)
- I SEEEEEE YOU BABY BOI
- WAKE UP F1LTHY (with Travis Scott)
- JUMPIN (with Lil Uzi Vert)
- TRIM (with Future)
- COCAINE NOSE
- WE NEED ALL DA VIBES (with Young Thug & Ty Dolla $ign)
- OLYMPIAN
- OPM BABI
- TWIN TRIM (with Lil Uzi Vert)
- LIKE WEEZY
- DIS 1 GOT IT
- WALK
- HBA
- OVERLY
- SOUTH ATLANTA BABY
- DIFFERENT DAY
- 2024
- BACKR00MS (with Travis Scott)
- FOMDJ
