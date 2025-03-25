Playboi Carti Says "SORRY 4 DA WAIT" With An Unforeseen Deluxe Version Of "MUSIC"

Playboi Carti has been very generous during this era of "MUSIC" and he's not done giving with this surprise deluxe.

If you have seen the sets for those, you'll the now titles. But in case you haven't, here they are. They are "DIFFERENT DAY," "2024," "BACKR00MS," and "FOMDJ." Those two in the middle should be familiar to you if you have been following Carti's rollout for MUSIC. Both made their way on to YouTube last year and in case you're worrying-- no Travis Scott 's feature wasn't removed from "BACKR00MS." As of yet, SORRY 4 DAY WAIT has yet to hit Apple Music at the time of writing. But we'd have to imagine it will be soon. Check out the expanded edition below.

Playboi Carti may be teasing a whole other album in BABY BOI amid the success of MUSIC, but he's also deciding to add to the latter's 30-song tracklist. Out just minutes ago, the Georgia rapper decided to tack on four more tracks to streaming platforms. SORRY 4 DA WAIT is the name of the deluxe and it brings on the quartet of cuts from the three separate digital download versions.

