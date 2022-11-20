deluxe album
- MusicDoja Cat Teases "Scarlet" Deluxe EditionDoja Cat is working on new music.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesCurren$y & Trauma Tone Curate Eight New Songs For "Highway 600 (Deluxe)"Wiz Khalifa gets the lone feature out of the new handful of cuts. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesLil Tecca Expands Tracklist To 17 With "TEC (Bonus)"Lil Tecca adds "Down With Me" as the lone bonus. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNicki Minaj Recruits Future Again For "Pink Friday 2" LP With Deluxe Banger "Press Play"This is a part of the latest deluxe version of "Pink Friday 2" called "Gag City PLUTO Edition." By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesASAP Twelvyy Tacks On Five New Cuts With "Kid$ Gotta Eat (Deluxe)"This project dropped in July of this year. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesJim Jones Plays The Role Of Santa Claus, Delivers The Gift Of "12 Days Of Xmas (Deluxe)"Jim adds four extra gifts under the Christmas tree nearly a year later. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSexyy Red Unveils Deluxe Album Tracklist & Release DateThe "Hood Hottest Princess" deluxe is on the way.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearSexyy Red Teases "Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)" In Fiery Pregnancy VideoSexyy and her baby bump have more club bangers on the way.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake & Nicki Minaj Show Love To Sexyy Red For Upcoming Deluxe AlbumThe St. Louis MC's already worked with both artists, so there's a chance that either one of them could make an extra appearance on this expansion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesTory Lanez Releases "Alone At Prom (Deluxe), Tacks On 10 More TracksTory delivered tenfold. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTory Lanez Teases His "Alone At Prom" Deluxe ProjectTory still wants to drop music.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesNLE Choppa Adds Another Nine New Tracks To "Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe 2.0)"This newest deluxe is 40 songs!By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBIA Tacks On Seven Additional Songs, Gives Us "REALLY HER (INTL DELUXE)"BIA adds seven new cuts. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKiller Mike's Deluxe Version Of "MICHAEL" Adds JID, T.I., Jacquees, And Young NudyKiller Mike originally released one of these songs on September 8.By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureSZA's "SOS" Deluxe Coming This Fall With 7+ New Songs, Ice Spice & Saweetie Attend NYC ShowThe project will be called "LANA," SZA revealed at her concert on Friday (September 8) night.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesDrakeo The Ruler's "A Cold Day In Hell (Deluxe)" Is Finally HereDrakeo's long-awaited deluxe is now available on YouTube. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesChase Shakur Adds Three New Tracks To "It's Not You, It's Me" Along With A New TitleThis is a deluxe to "it's not you, it's me" from earlier this year. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Durk Drops Deluxe Update For "Almost Healed"Lil Durk has a big announcement.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says They're Not Dropping "Pink Tape" Deluxe Edition NextLil Uzi Vert says their next album will be entirely new.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesTay B Returns With "4Eva In My Bag" Deluxe Album Featuring Lil Baby, A Boogie, And More"Rich All My Life" marks the Quality Control artist's first collab track of 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesHardo Drops "Top 10 Trappers DOA" Deluxe AlbumSix new tracks provide more menacing beats and hardened trap cuts from the Pittsburgh native.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesWestside Boogie Drops Deluxe Version Of "More Black Superheroes"The Shady signee is capping off a great year for him with a couple of new hitters for fans.By Gabriel Bras Nevares