Erick The Architect Gives Us New Looks BTS With "The Director's Cut" Of His Solo Debut LP

One of the most slept on albums of 2024 gets even better.

However, Erick the Architect didn't want to stop there with this record. Over the last month, he's put out two new tracks, "Beverly Drive" and "CA$HMERE TEARS," to tease this Director's Cut. To no surprise, both of them were terrific listens. "Beverly Drive" heard him speak on his not so picture-perfect childhood, and how creating music was his paradise. "CA$HMERE TEARS" focuses more on New York and its many changes over the last 30 years and how Erick views them. While the other three Director's Cut records aren't as personal, they still shine production, flow, and writing wise. Check out "Denise's Last Son," "GRITS," and "Boxes In My Basement," below.

One of the three Flatbush Zombies members is not only an architect, but also a director. That rapper we are referring to is Erick the Architect who has just left off The Director's Cut to his stellar solo debut album, I've Never Been Here Before . This project, which was "35 years" in the making, hit streaming platforms in late February and was led by some quality singles such as "2-3 Zone," "Shook Up," and more.

