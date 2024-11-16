Erick The Architect Gives Us New Looks BTS With "The Director's Cut" Of His Solo Debut LP

One of the three Flatbush Zombies members is not only an architect, but also a director. That rapper we are referring to is Erick the Architect who has just left off The Director's Cut to his stellar solo debut album, I've Never Been Here Before. This project, which was "35 years" in the making, hit streaming platforms in late February and was led by some quality singles such as "2-3 Zone," "Shook Up," and more.
However, Erick the Architect didn't want to stop there with this record. Over the last month, he's put out two new tracks, "Beverly Drive" and "CA$HMERE TEARS," to tease this Director's Cut. To no surprise, both of them were terrific listens. "Beverly Drive" heard him speak on his not so picture-perfect childhood, and how creating music was his paradise. "CA$HMERE TEARS" focuses more on New York and its many changes over the last 30 years and how Erick views them. While the other three Director's Cut records aren't as personal, they still shine production, flow, and writing wise. Check out "Denise's Last Son," "GRITS," and "Boxes In My Basement," below.
I've Never Been Here Before: The Director's Cut - Erick The Architect
I've Never Been Here Before: The Director's Cut Tracklist:
- I Am Still
- 2-3 Zone
- Parkour
- Breaking Point with Baby Rose, Pale Jay, RUDE CAT
- Mandevillain
- Ezekiel's Wheel with George Clinton
- Jammy Jam
- Ambrosia with Channel Tres
- Shook Up with Joey Bada$$, FARR
- Beef Patty with Boy Boy
- Colette
- Instincts with WESTSIDE BOOGIE
- Neue Muse
- Leukemia / AM with Kimbra
- Too Much Talkin
- Liberate with Lalah Hathaway
- Beverly Drive
- CA$HMERE TEARS
- Denise's Last Son with BLK ODYSSY
- GRITS
- Boxes In My Basement