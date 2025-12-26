Megan Thee Stallion Makes Heads Turn With Steamy Courtside Look

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have been going strong for about half a year now, even with a lot of turbulence in both of their individual careers. But the two still look good while doing it, as the Houston femcee recently proved with her head-turning courtside look on Christmas Day (Thursday, December 25).

Klay was facing his old team, the Golden State Warriors, at San Francisco's Chase Center alongside the Dallas Mavericks. To support her boo, Megan wore think boots, tight-fitting jeans, and a gorgeous light long-sleeved shirt that parted below the chest, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. While it was a wintery look that kept her cozy, she still gave off plenty of curves that caught the rest of the arena's attention.

Sadly for the Mavericks, the Warriors emerged victorious last night, led by a Stephen Curry 23-piece and Jimmy Butler's nine rebounds and nine assists. It was an off-night for Klay, but at least he had his partner supporting him. It wasn't her first courtside appearance, nor will it be the last. We'll see how the "season" continues to play out professionally and romantically for the couple.

When Did Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Start Dating?

For those unaware, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's wholesome romance began back in July of this year, when some social media activity sparked dating rumors. It didn't take long for them to confirm these, as they hit the Internet with some PDA just a few days later. However, it's unclear if they were dating significantly for some time before this, but that's neither here nor there.

From there, the two have supported each other through poor seasons, legal trouble, hit songs, big personal milestones, holidays, business moves... You name it. While the two continue to get a lot of scrutiny as a couple, they seem happy to support each other in brushing the hate off their shoulders.