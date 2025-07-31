Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Sail Away On Fishing Date

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 368 Views
Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Fishing Date Hip Hop News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. © Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion is taking a break from her legal battles to spend time with her new boo Klay Thompson.

Megan Thee Stallion fans probably didn't expect a Klay Thompson relationship to stir up in 2025, but here we are. Folks are very happy for the couple overall, especially as they continue to document their wholesome outings online.

As caught by TMZ, the Dallas Maverick took to his Instagram with some videos of a fishing trip with the Houston femcee. "I got my queen on board, of course I feel cool. I'm the coolest guy in this harbor!" he said at one point in a clip. They did some spear fishing and general sight-seeing, with both of them taking the mast at one point.

However, it seems like they didn't catch anything. "Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER . I will manifest it," Thompson reportedly wrote as his post's caption. Nevertheless, it seems like the two had a great time together.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's relationship emerged in the headlines earlier this month thanks to some social media pics while on vacation. They didn't take long to confirm the romance, which led to many shocked, dismissive, and overjoyed reactions online.

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

"I have never dated somebody so kind," Megan Thee Stallion said of Klay Thompson in a Page Six interview. "This is my first relationship where l've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy… I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me."

"Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," Klay remarked concerning Megan. "This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side." These statements came at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala, which pays tribute to Meg's late parents.

"I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of what – not only what she’s been able to accomplish, what she’s also going to continue to do," he continued. "She has never been put in a box, or allowed herself to be in a box. And she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And, on top of that, raise a ton of money this evening and just do so much for so many in need."

