Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion fans noticed a man lounging in the background of one of her poolside bikini photos on Instagram. That man was quickly identified as Klay Thompson. Right away, rumors that the two of them were an item began to fly. It wasn't long before TMZ confirmed this to be the case. Ever since, the two stars have been flaunting their romance every chance they get.

Yesterday (July 16), for example, the happy couple made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City. The "Hiss" rapper stunned in a long black halter-neck gown complete with an intricate silver belt around her hips, as captured by The Shade Room. The athlete kept it classic in a black-and-white tux. He sported a big smile as he walked hand-in-hand with his new boo.

Other celebs in attendance included Taraji P Henson, Lil Uzi Vert, Muni Long, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Boyfriend

Meg and Thompson haven't shied away from showing each other love online either. Shortly after their relationship was confirmed, the basketball player took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his recent getaway to the Bahamas. In one of the photos, he could be seen kissing Meg, though her curls covered both of their faces.

This week, Meg also filmed herself opening some new Labubus that were gifted to her by Thomspon. She did the unveiling while sitting on his lap, and made it clear she was thrilled about her new collectibles.