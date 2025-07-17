Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over Klay Thompson As They Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over Klay Thompson Relationship News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion attend Megan Thee Stallion's Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
According to Megan Thee Stallion, she's never dated anyone who is as "kind" as her new boyfriend Klay Thompson.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion fans noticed a man lounging in the background of one of her poolside bikini photos on Instagram. That man was quickly identified as Klay Thompson. Right away, rumors that the two of them were an item began to fly. It wasn't long before TMZ confirmed this to be the case. Ever since, the two stars have been flaunting their romance every chance they get.

Yesterday (July 16), for example, the happy couple made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation gala in New York City. The "Hiss" rapper stunned in a long black halter-neck gown complete with an intricate silver belt around her hips, as captured by The Shade Room. The athlete kept it classic in a black-and-white tux. He sported a big smile as he walked hand-in-hand with his new boo.

Other celebs in attendance included Taraji P Henson, Lil Uzi Vert, Muni Long, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Boyfriend

Meg and Thompson haven't shied away from showing each other love online either. Shortly after their relationship was confirmed, the basketball player took to Instagram to share a series of photos from his recent getaway to the Bahamas. In one of the photos, he could be seen kissing Meg, though her curls covered both of their faces.

This week, Meg also filmed herself opening some new Labubus that were gifted to her by Thomspon. She did the unveiling while sitting on his lap, and made it clear she was thrilled about her new collectibles.

Recently, she chatted with Page Six about her relationship with Thompson, and gushed over how happy he's made her. "I have never dated somebody so kind," she revealed, per Stallion Hub on X. "This is my first relationship where l've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy…I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

