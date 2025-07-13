Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have set off a wave of speculation after fans spotted the NBA star in the background of Megan’s recent Instagram post.

The image, taken during a beachside photoshoot, quickly caught the attention of eagle-eyed followers who identified Thompson lounging nearby. Days later, the rumors intensified when Thompson posted a series of vacation photos that all but confirmed their romantic connection.

On Saturday, the Dallas Maverick guard shared a photo dump from what appears to be a tropical trip to the Bahamas. One image shows him kissing a woman with voluminous curls that obscure his face; another captures him holding her hand as they walk toward a secluded beach. Though her face isn’t shown, fans were quick to identify Megan by her signature figure, long nails, and fashion style.

The soft reveal sparked an online frenzy. While neither Thompson nor Megan have confirmed the relationship outright, the imagery spoke volumes. Many fans praised the pairing, calling it an unexpected but exciting summer romance.

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion

Thompson is no stranger to the spotlight, both for his basketball accolades and his past relationships with actress Laura Harrier, Eiza González, and Coco Jones. Megan has moved on from Chicago Bulls' Torrey Craig following online drama.

For Thompson, the photos arrive as part of a broader personal rebrand—he recently ditched his trademark curls for a sleek low fade. Megan, meanwhile, continues her dominant run with solo music releases and festival appearances, carving out a reinvigorated chapter in her career.

Fans have embraced the possible couple, noting their combined star power and on-camera chemistry. Whether this marks the beginning of a long-term relationship or a brief summertime fling, Thompson and Megan have already made themselves one of the season’s most talked-about pairings.