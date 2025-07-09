Recently, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Instagram to share a series of steamy bikini shots. Fans were quick to notice that in one photo, Klay Thompson appears to be lounging in the background, per Hollywood Unlocked. Of course, this has resulted in rumors that the two of them are an item, though this is unconfirmed. At the time of writing, neither Meg or the NBA star have addressed the speculation.

These aren't the only relationship rumors the "Hiss" performer has been at the center of in recent months, however. Last September, she participated in a TikTok couple's challenge with Torrey Craig, leading supporters to believe they were an item.

They've still yet to confirm or deny this, though they have shown each other love online various times over the past year or so. The rumored relationship hasn't been all smooth sailing either. In January, a woman named Jasmine Elizabeth came forward to expose DMs she allegedly exchanged with Craig.

Is Megan Thee Stallion Single?

Craig appeared to respond to the allegations shortly after. "Ain no way ppl want clout that bad [three crying-laughing emojis]," he wrote. He went on to post a photo of the femcee on his Instagram Story and leave a thirsty comment on one of her posts, indicating that they were still on good terms.

Meg's love life is far from the only reason she's making headlines, as currently, she's also wrapped up in a serious legal battle. Her former cameraman Emilio Garcia sued her last year. He alleged that he was made to watch her sleep with another woman, had a remote thrown at his head, experienced body-shaming, and more while working for her.