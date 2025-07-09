Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Klay Thompson Dating Rumors With New Bikini Photos

BY Caroline Fisher 805 Views
Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Dating Rumors Gossip News
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion was previously rumored to be in a relationship with Torrey Craig, but now, fans speculate that she might have moved on.

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Instagram to share a series of steamy bikini shots. Fans were quick to notice that in one photo, Klay Thompson appears to be lounging in the background, per Hollywood Unlocked. Of course, this has resulted in rumors that the two of them are an item, though this is unconfirmed. At the time of writing, neither Meg or the NBA star have addressed the speculation.

These aren't the only relationship rumors the "Hiss" performer has been at the center of in recent months, however. Last September, she participated in a TikTok couple's challenge with Torrey Craig, leading supporters to believe they were an item.

They've still yet to confirm or deny this, though they have shown each other love online various times over the past year or so. The rumored relationship hasn't been all smooth sailing either. In January, a woman named Jasmine Elizabeth came forward to expose DMs she allegedly exchanged with Craig.

Read More: Adin Ross Offers Nicki Minaj Equity In Kick Amid Jay-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Is Megan Thee Stallion Single?

Craig appeared to respond to the allegations shortly after. "Ain no way ppl want clout that bad [three crying-laughing emojis]," he wrote. He went on to post a photo of the femcee on his Instagram Story and leave a thirsty comment on one of her posts, indicating that they were still on good terms.

Meg's love life is far from the only reason she's making headlines, as currently, she's also wrapped up in a serious legal battle. Her former cameraman Emilio Garcia sued her last year. He alleged that he was made to watch her sleep with another woman, had a remote thrown at his head, experienced body-shaming, and more while working for her.

She vehemently denied these allegations, alleging that the lawsuit was made up "entirely of falsehoods" and accusing Garcia of being a "con artist." She later asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, but earlier this week, that request was denied.

Read More: Adin Ross Disses Megan Thee Stallion Over "Love Island" Appearance

