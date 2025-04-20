Megan Thee Stallion’s Steamy Coachella Photos Leave Torrey Craig Thirsty

Megan Thee Stallion Coachella Torrey Craig Relationship News
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Torrey Craig couldn't help but to show his boo Megan Thee Stallion some love under her latest Instagram post.

It's been a big couple of weeks for Megan Thee Stallion, and it looks like her boo Torrey Craig loves to see it. Yesterday, the femcee took to Instagram to share a series of spicy shots from her time at Coachella weekend two. In them, she sports an eye-catching denim G-string, low-rise studded jeans, and a matching bra top.

Needless to say, her comments section was immediately flooded with fans and peers with nothing but nice things to say about the bold look. Craig was sure to join the conversation, pointing out his favorite photo in particular. "Second pic," he wrote simply, as captured by The Shade Room.

For the most part, Meg and Craig have kept their romance on the low since hard-launching it last summer. From what supporters can tell, however, the relationship is still going strong. The "Hiss" rapper's love life is far from all she has going for her these days, however.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Motion To Sanction Tory Lanez Over “Disruptive” Deposition Approved

Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez Case

Amid praise for her Coachella set, she secured a huge win last week amid her legal battle with Tory Lanez. Her team filed a motion asking a federal court to hold him in contempt for his behavior during a deposition from behind bars. They described it as allegedly "disruptive [and] inflammatory." The deposition was related to Meg's defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz, a blogger who she alleges spread false information about her online on Lanez's behalf.

"Mr. Peterson targeted Ms. Pete’s counsel with petty, misogynistic jabs about her hair color and appearance – an act of pure harassment intended to belittle rather than respond to the questions," Meg's lawyers wrote. They also accused him of pretending not to understand simple words like "discuss" and "approve." 

Judge Cecilia Altonaga ended up ruling in her favor, according to The Jasmine Brand. Lanez has since been ordered to respond to the sanctions motion by April 30.

Read More: Tory Lanez Might Be Held In Contempt Due To Disrespectful Megan Thee Stallion Deposition

