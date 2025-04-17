Tory Lanez Might Be Held In Contempt Due To Disrespectful Megan Thee Stallion Deposition

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ATLANTA,GA - JANUARY 30: Tory Lanez attends DJ Stevie J Birthday Celebration at Compound on January 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
This debacle is over Megan Thee Stallion's defamation claims against commentator Milagro Gramz for her Tory Lanez case coverage.

Throughout the entire legal saga of Tory Lanez over the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, he has made his disdain for his prosecutors and the justice system very clear. But his reportedly incendiary remarks and personal jabs at the Houston femcee's counsel during a deposition from behind bars might land him in more trouble this time around.

According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, Meg's lawyers motioned for a federal court to hold the Brampton artist in contempt for violating the court order for this deposition with "disruptive [and] inflammatory" conduct during it. For those unaware, this deposition is over Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz for her allegedly defamatory coverage of Megan relating to the Tory Lanez situation.

In addition, attorneys for Tina Snow said this "[inconsistency] with the basic norms of civil litigation" even made Gramz's lawyer distance himself from the rapper and singer, making it "crystal clear" he is not his client. "We have no control over him or his conduct and frankly his conduct wasted our time as well," the lawyer reportedly remarked. The reason for this assessment is how Lanez treated Megan's counsel during this procedure.

"Mr. Peterson targeted Ms. Pete’s counsel with petty, misogynistic jabs about her hair color and appearance – an act of pure harassment intended to belittle rather than respond to the questions," Megan Thee Stallion's lawyers wrote of Tory Lanez's reportedly disrespectful behavior. Also, they claimed Tory's allegedly fake ignorance of words like "meet," "discuss," and "approve" was another factor on non-cooperation in their decision to end the deposition early.

Why Is Megan Thee Stallion Suing Milagro Gramz?

This is the latest update in the Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz debacle. The former accused the latter of launching a defamatory social media campaign against her amid the Tory Lanez case, such as accusations of alcoholism and suggesting she had a legal guardian. Not only that, but the case also concerns explicit deep-fakes of the rapper and an allegedly questionable proximity to Lanez's father in their pursuit of Megan.

Milagro Gramz's lawyer reportedly told Meg's counsel he and Tory Lanez's attorney "would not oppose 'any action'" sought against him, per this new contempt filing to a federal judge.

