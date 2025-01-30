Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Lawsuit Has Milagro Gramz Desperate To Settle

BY Cole Blake 975 Views
Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit could be coming to an end.

Milagro Gramz has reportedly submitted formal settlement proposals in the defamation lawsuit brought by Megan Thee Stallion, according to AllHipHop. The offer would cover damages for three counts mentioned in the lawsuit. They include: Promotion of an Altered Sexual Depiction, Cyberstalking and Invasion of Privacy, and False Light. The only count left off of the settlement that Megan alleged was Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress. Megan has said the falsehoods had “a negative effect” on her “mental and emotional state.”

The exact financial compensation offered remains unclear. Megan has yet to respond to the settlement either. If she rejects the deal and no further settlement is reached, a judge has already set September 8th, 2025 as the trial date.

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Rally For Kamala Harris
Megan originally filed the lawsuit back in October. She accused Gramz of being a “hired gun” for Tory Lanez with her coverage of the rapper's trial, in which he was convicting of shooting Megan. Additionally, she claimed Gramz accused her of being an alcoholic and also of sharing a deepfake explicit video of her featuring graphic content. “It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life,” she said in a statement shared with VIBE at the time. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists. It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

Despite appearing to be ready to settle, Gramz previously fought to get the lawsuit dismissed. She labeled Megan's legal claims "dubious" while maintaining her own innocence.

