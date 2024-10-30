Megan The Stallion Stuns In Her "Teen Titans" Halloween Costume, Landing James Gunn's Approval

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating "Hottieween"

Megan The Stallion is turning heads on social media with her Halloween costume, which sees her dressing up as Starfire from Teen Titans. She shared several pictures of the outfit on Instagram on Tuesday, earning praise from several celebrities in addition to her fans.

James Gunn, CEO of DC Studios, even hopped in the comments section to label the look, "incredible." Cardi B, Flo Milli, and more chimed in as well. One fan wrote: "One thing about Megan is she doesn’t let the media take her shine away." Another added: "Everyone else can try again next year, you won Halloween!!!"

Megan The Stallion Performs During Rally For Kamala Harris

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. © Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Halloween post came a day before Megan took legal action against Milagro Gramz over the YouTuber's coverage of the criminal case in which Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting her. She accuses Milagro of being a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Lanez and “churning out falsehoods” about the case. Milagro addressed the lawsuit in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. "I’ve been informed that I’m being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion," she wrote while sharing an excerpt of a notice she received. "Of course we’ll chat about it. They threw in the tape too."

