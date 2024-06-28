Megan Thee Stallion Gets Freaky On NSFW New Track “Down Stairs DJ”

BYCaroline Fisher366 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Megan Thee Stallion attends the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Meg took self-love to the extreme on her new album.

Today, Megan Thee Stallion finally unveiled her anxiously awaited new album, Megan. The project has already managed to make waves, as fans unpack rumored Nicki Minaj jabs, anime references, and more. Meg revealed that the project would revolve around concepts of "renewal and rebirth" ahead of the release, which it certainly does, among other things.

One track fans are especially hard at work dissecting is "Down Stairs DJ," which is among the most NSFW cuts of the album. On it, the Texas-born performer raps about masturbating, and she doesn't hold back in the slightest. Meg's known for coming up with some wild and raunchy bars, but these are pretty explicit, even for her.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Shots At Nicki Minaj Spark Mixed Reactions

Megan Thee Stallion Raps About Pleasuring Herself On New Megan Song

"Me, myself, and I, and a rose / Ebony, lezzy, XVideos / Big titty, blonde hair, Anna Nicole / Spicy Spanish hottie, nympho," she raps. Clearly, Meg is leaning heavily into themes of self-love on her latest project, and fans are here for it. As for some of her other tracks, such as "Figueroa" and "Rattle," they're sparking quite a debate on Twitter/X. She came out swinging on both of the fierce cuts, prompting chatter surrounding who exactly her scathing bars could have been directed at.

Of course, many speculate that she took shots at Nicki Minaj with lines like "I’m a motherf*ckin’ brat, not a Barbie,” "Ain't got no tea on me, this h*e think she TMZ," and more. While this didn't necessarily come as a huge surprise considering their viral feud of earlier this year, the Hotties are still sounding off. As for the Barbz, they're not happy, which is also to be expected. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's new album, Megan? What about her NSFW track "Down Stairs DJ"? What's your favorite track from the LP? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Reignites Her Nicki Minaj Beef With Venomous "Megan" Bars

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicNicki Minaj Calls Megan Thee Stallion A "Bullet Fragment Foot B*tch"7.1K
Megan Thee Stallion New Album Megan Fan Reactions Hip Hop NewsMusicMegan Thee Stallion’s Latest Shots At Nicki Minaj Spark Mixed Reactions410
2019 American Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Seemingly Reignites Her Nicki Minaj Beef With Venomous "Megan" Bars1.8K
GQ Men of the Year Party 2023MusicMegan Thee Stallion Shades Nicki Minaj On "The Breakfast Club"2.6K