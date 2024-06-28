Megan Thee Stallion Gets Freaky On NSFW New Track “Down Stairs DJ”

Meg took self-love to the extreme on her new album.

Today, Megan Thee Stallion finally unveiled her anxiously awaited new album, Megan. The project has already managed to make waves, as fans unpack rumored Nicki Minaj jabs, anime references, and more. Meg revealed that the project would revolve around concepts of "renewal and rebirth" ahead of the release, which it certainly does, among other things.

One track fans are especially hard at work dissecting is "Down Stairs DJ," which is among the most NSFW cuts of the album. On it, the Texas-born performer raps about masturbating, and she doesn't hold back in the slightest. Meg's known for coming up with some wild and raunchy bars, but these are pretty explicit, even for her.

Megan Thee Stallion Raps About Pleasuring Herself On New Megan Song

"Me, myself, and I, and a rose / Ebony, lezzy, XVideos / Big titty, blonde hair, Anna Nicole / Spicy Spanish hottie, nympho," she raps. Clearly, Meg is leaning heavily into themes of self-love on her latest project, and fans are here for it. As for some of her other tracks, such as "Figueroa" and "Rattle," they're sparking quite a debate on Twitter/X. She came out swinging on both of the fierce cuts, prompting chatter surrounding who exactly her scathing bars could have been directed at.