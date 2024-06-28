Megan Thee Stallion Decimates Her Haters On New Album "Megan"

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot to get off her chest. She dealt with a lot of hate in the last few years, and she decided to bottle all her frustration and trash talk for her self-titled album. "There's a reason that "HISS," her diss against Nicki Minaj, made the tracklist. Yes, it did top the Billboard Hot 100, but it sets the proper tone for Megan, which is aggressive and confident. Megan Thee Stallion doesn't have time to waste on her haters, because she's too busy being successful. This is the overriding thesis of the album, and it makes for a pretty entertaining listen.

The guest features are dished out during the middle portion of Megan. GloRilla and Victoria Monet provide very different, albeit compelling features on "Accent" and "Spin," respectively. There's also Kyle Rich on the album highlight "B.A.S." The rapper has a memorable sixteen, but the real appeal of the song lies in the lush Teena Marie sample. The real surprise, in terms of features, is UGK on "Paper Together." Megan Thee Stallion pays tribute to her Texas roots by including verses from Bun B and the late, great, Pimp C. The result is a chilled-out, flow-heavy affair that easily ranks among the album's best. Megan handles the rest of the album's songs on her own. She slides on the menacing "Otuka Hot Girl," but "Moody Girl" is surprisingly poignant. The rapper gets personal and vulnerable, and the results are fascinating. Megan is the best Megan album yet.