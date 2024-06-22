Megan Thee Stallion Sings Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" At Her Los Angeles Concert

Whether or not Megan Thee Stallion meant this as some Drake shade, it's hard to see it any other way considering their tension.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" tour has held a lot of great moments so far, but not a lot when it comes to potentially messy drama with other artists, and that's a great thing. However, if it were to happen once, it's very understandable that it would happen concerning her not-so-good standings with Drake right now. Moreover, the Houston femcee sang "Not Like Us" at her Los Angeles show on Friday (June 21), paying tribute to the West Coast's perceived victory in the Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy beef. It was a small rendition of just the chorus with a little dance, but it was also a big statement in some ways.

Of course, you didn't need Megan Thee Stallion to tell you that Kendrick Lamar beat Drake; after all, K.Dot already took his victory lap with "The Pop Out" show in L.A. on Juneteenth. But considering the Compton lyricist's previous lyrical shoutouts to Meg on "family ties" and her issues with the OVO mogul, a response of some kind became inevitable. For those unaware, things between her and The Boy became contentious when he rapped about a woman "lying about getting shots, but she's still a stallion" on his 2022 album Her Loss. It was impossible not to see this as a shot against the "BOA" artist, and she certainly took it as such.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Also A Big "Not Like Us" Fan

Since then, things grew more complicated and combative with Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Nicki Minaj, although many now think that her perceived shots at Nicki were aimed for Drake's neck all along. Regardless, we don't know whether or not the two biggest rap beefs of the year so far will continue or not. Maybe Kendrick Lamar and company will quickly move on to something else, or Young Money will throw their bat back into the ring. Either way, we're sure it won't be a pretty healing process.