Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free Appear To Be On Good Terms At “The Pop Out”

Kendrick Lamar's fiancée, Whitney Alford, was also in attendance.

Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar hosted his eagerly anticipated "Pop Out" event in LA, joined by several of his celebrity friends. YG, Tyler, The Creator, Jay Rock, and many more made appearances. Dr. Dre even joined Kendrick onstage and kicked off "Not Like Us," one of the defining tracks of the hitmaker's viral feud with Drake.

On top of the various peers who performed, many were also spotted in the crowd, cheering Kendrick on throughout the historic show. Of course, Dave Free was also in attendance, proving that he's still on solid terms with Kendrick. For those who don't recall, Drake accused Free of fathering a child with Kendrick's fiancee Whitney Alford on "Family Matters."

Dave Free Joins Kendrick Lamar At LA Show

Clearly, those allegations don't appear to be true, as both Free and Alford were seen at the show. In fact, Alford even brought along her two children with Kendrick. He was later seen making his exit alongside Free. This seemingly goes to show that Drizzy's wild claims didn't get in the way of their bond. The clip arrives shortly after fans noticed that Kendrick put Free at the very top of the credits after his "Pop Out," which many thought was a direct jab at Drake.

Either way, Drake's supporters are continuing to make jokes about the claims he made about Free and Alford. One of Drizzy's biggest fans, DJ Akademiks, even Tweeted that neither of them showed up for the show as it was unfolding. He later deleted the post, though other users had already captured his false claims in a screenshot. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar getting spotted walking alongside Dave Free at "The Pop Out" in LA? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

