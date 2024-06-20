DJ Akademiks Caught Deleting Tweet Claiming Dave Free & Whitney Alford Skipped Kendrick Lamar's Show

The fans see everything.

DJ Akademiks has always made it crystal clear to his fans that Drake is his favorite artist. Overall, this was especially prevalent during Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar. Although fans were mostly on K-Dot's side, Akademiks found himself defending Drizzy over and over again. Furthermore, there were multiple times when Akademiks' reporting on his pages would lean one way. For instance, his Akademiks TV page was doing a whole lot of cheerleading last night.

If you follow the account, you probably saw all sorts of sarcastic tweets go out. It was a brutal display, and there was one instance where Ak got ahead of himself. In the tweet down below, you can see that a fan took a screenshot of a deleted Akademiks TV post. When you see the contents of the tweet, you will see why Ak took it down. Essentially, he claimed that Whitney Alford and Dave Free were not in attendance at the show. However, that was disproven by various videos in which Alford could be seen with her kids. Not to mention, Dave Free was heavily included in the credits.

DJ Akademiks Got Proven Wrong Incredibly Fast

Drake fans were in complete disarray last night. If the "OVO Community" has ever popped up on your timeline, you know they can do some damage. However, if you are a Kendrick fan, then you had yourself a pretty incredible night. For DJ Akademiks, it wasn't the greatest. But that's okay. It seems like Drake is looking to drop some music this summer. If you are a fan of the Canadian, all is not lost, at least for now.