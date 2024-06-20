DJ Akademiks Left In A State Of Dismay And Despair As Kendrick Lamar Performs His Drake Disses

DJ Akademiks was having a rough night.

DJ Akademiks has been firmly on the side of Drake during the feud with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, we have seen that time and time against with some of Ak's comments. Furthermore, during last night's "Pop Out" show, Ak was coming through with some truly biased tweets. It was pretty sad to watch go down, as you could see the narrative spin in real-time. Having said that, it was Akademiks's stream that brought forth some truly hilarious gems.

Throughout the evening, Akademiks appeared to be in absolute disbelief at what he was seeing. Firstly, he was truly shocked by the fact that Tyler, The Creator was on stage. However, his disbelief grew larger as Kendrick opened his show with "Euphoria." Subsequently, Kendrick changed up some lyrics in the song to take even more shots at Drake. Akademiks could not believe it and couldn't help but put his hands in his head.

DJ Akademiks Was Not Happy

The reactions truly ramped up as Kendrick started to perform "Not Like Us." Akademiks seemed to be on the verge of tears. Moreover, once he saw Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan on stage, he knew it was a wrap. Perhaps the funniest part of all of this is the fact that Akademiks was still vibing to the music. Overall, it just goes to show that "Not Like Us" is a truly undeniable track. Even Kendrick's biggest haters can't even pretend to hate that song.

Let us know what you think of these reactions from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Akademiks might be a bit too invested with all of the Kendrick and Drake stuff? Do you feel like he might be compromised by OVO? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

