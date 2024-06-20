Kendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full List Of Guests And Performances

Fans were treated to West Coast royalty.

You can check out all of the sets and their guests, down below. Also, let us know in the comments section how you felt about the show. Did you enjoy the various West Coast artists that made an appearance? Who was your favorite performer of the evening? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Throughout the evening, the sets were hosted by DJ Hed, Mustard, and then Kendrick himself. Every single one of these hosts brought out spectacular performers. Hed's set was for those looking to get themselves introduced to younger West Coast acts. Meanwhile, Mustard brought out the heavy hitters as Kendrick delivered some nostalgia. Overall, it was a night to remember.

Kendrick Lamar was out in Los Angeles last night for his epic concert, "The Pop Out." Overall, this is a show that many were looking forward to. Although it was difficult for many to get tickets, it was still available to those through Prime Video and even Twitch. If you are a fan of West Coast hip-hop, this show was an absolute treat. In fact, some of the guests may have even surprised you.

