Kendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full List Of Guests And Performances

BYAlexander Cole466 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 04: Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Fans were treated to West Coast royalty.

Kendrick Lamar was out in Los Angeles last night for his epic concert, "The Pop Out." Overall, this is a show that many were looking forward to. Although it was difficult for many to get tickets, it was still available to those through Prime Video and even Twitch. If you are a fan of West Coast hip-hop, this show was an absolute treat. In fact, some of the guests may have even surprised you.

Throughout the evening, the sets were hosted by DJ Hed, Mustard, and then Kendrick himself. Every single one of these hosts brought out spectacular performers. Hed's set was for those looking to get themselves introduced to younger West Coast acts. Meanwhile, Mustard brought out the heavy hitters as Kendrick delivered some nostalgia. Overall, it was a night to remember.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford And Kids Spotted At "Pop Out" Show

Kendrick Lamar Brought Out West Coast Staples

You can check out all of the sets and their guests, down below. Also, let us know in the comments section how you felt about the show. Did you enjoy the various West Coast artists that made an appearance? Who was your favorite performer of the evening? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

DJ Hed

Remble - “Touchable”
Ray Vaughn - “Problems”
Cuzzos - “Goldmembers”
Rucci & AzChike - “Light It Up”
Meet The Whoops - “Meet The Whoops”
Wallie The Sensei - “03 Flow”
Westside Boogie - “Silent Ride”
Zoe Osama - “Underrated”
Kalan.FrFr & G Perico - “Right Wit It”
Bino Rideaux - “Bozo”
BlueBucksClan - “Walkin’ In”
RJMrLA - “Get Rich”
OhGeesy - “Geekaleek”
Jason Martin - “Like Whaaat”
Tommy The Clown

Mustard

310babii - “Soak City [Do It]”
Blxst - “Overrated” & “Chosen”
Ty Dolla Sign - “Paranoid”
Dom Kennedy - “My Type Of Party” & “When I Come Around"
Steve Lacy - “Static” & “Bad Habit”
Tyler The Creator - “WusYaName” & “Earfquake”
Roddy Ricch - “Racks In The Middle,” “Die Young,” “The Box,” “Ballin'”
YG - “BPT,” “My N****,” “You Broke,” “Toot It And Boot It,” “Who Do You Love?” & “Big Bank”

Kendrick Lamar

Jay Rock - “Money Trees,” “Win,” “King’s Dead”
Ab-Soul - “6:16 In LA”
Schoolboy Q - “Collard Greens” & “THat Part”
Dr. Dre - “Still D.R.E.” & “California Love”

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full Setlist And Surprise Guests

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full Setlist And Surprise Guests331
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts FestivalMusicKendrick Lamar's Opening Acts For "The Pop Out" Concert Rumored To Include Steve Lacy, YG, & More8.4K
Rolling Loud Miami 2022MusicKendrick Lamar Performs "Euphoria" Live For The First Time: Watch3.0K
U.S. Premiere Of "Jackass Forever"MusicTyler The Creator Almost Starts An Earthquake After Surprising Fans At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show3.2K