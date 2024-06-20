Kendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full List Of Guests And Performances

Kendrick Lamar was out in Los Angeles last night for his epic concert, "The Pop Out." Overall, this is a show that many were looking forward to. Although it was difficult for many to get tickets, it was still available to those through Prime Video and even Twitch. If you are a fan of West Coast hip-hop, this show was an absolute treat. In fact, some of the guests may have even surprised you.
Throughout the evening, the sets were hosted by DJ Hed, Mustard, and then Kendrick himself. Every single one of these hosts brought out spectacular performers. Hed's set was for those looking to get themselves introduced to younger West Coast acts. Meanwhile, Mustard brought out the heavy hitters as Kendrick delivered some nostalgia. Overall, it was a night to remember.
Kendrick Lamar Brought Out West Coast Staples
You can check out all of the sets and their guests, down below.
DJ Hed
Remble - “Touchable”
Ray Vaughn - “Problems”
Cuzzos - “Goldmembers”
Rucci & AzChike - “Light It Up”
Meet The Whoops - “Meet The Whoops”
Wallie The Sensei - “03 Flow”
Westside Boogie - “Silent Ride”
Zoe Osama - “Underrated”
Kalan.FrFr & G Perico - “Right Wit It”
Bino Rideaux - “Bozo”
BlueBucksClan - “Walkin’ In”
RJMrLA - “Get Rich”
OhGeesy - “Geekaleek”
Jason Martin - “Like Whaaat”
Tommy The Clown
Mustard
310babii - “Soak City [Do It]”
Blxst - “Overrated” & “Chosen”
Ty Dolla Sign - “Paranoid”
Dom Kennedy - “My Type Of Party” & “When I Come Around"
Steve Lacy - “Static” & “Bad Habit”
Tyler The Creator - “WusYaName” & “Earfquake”
Roddy Ricch - “Racks In The Middle,” “Die Young,” “The Box,” “Ballin'”
YG - “BPT,” “My N****,” “You Broke,” “Toot It And Boot It,” “Who Do You Love?” & “Big Bank”
Kendrick Lamar
Jay Rock - “Money Trees,” “Win,” “King’s Dead”
Ab-Soul - “6:16 In LA”
Schoolboy Q - “Collard Greens” & “THat Part”
Dr. Dre - “Still D.R.E.” & “California Love”
