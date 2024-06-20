Kendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full Setlist And Surprise Guests

Kendrick had the whole world watching.

Let us know what you thought of the setlist, in the comments section down below. Did you enjoy the concert from Kendrick Lamar? Was there anything that you wish he had played but didn't? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

If you are wondering what Kendrick performed during the show, well, you can see the full setlist below. Throughout his setlist, he brought out guests like Ab-Sould, ScHoolboy Q , and even Jay Rock. Yes, that means everyone got the Black Hippy reunion they had been hoping for. Moreover, we even got an appearance from none other than the legendary Dr. Dre . If you love hip-hop, then last night was beyond special.

Kendrick Lamar had the entire hip-hop world in awe on Wednesday night thanks to his show at the KIA Forum. Overall, "The Pop Out" was a celebration of the West Coast and the artists who are currently moving the culture forward. Furthermore, it was also a way for Kendrick to bring unity and peace amongst artists, regardless of their affiliations. Not to mention, it was also a phenomenal display of music as Kendrick took us through some of his classics. Don't worry though, he also played diss tracks "Euphoria," "6:16 In LA," and "Not Like Us."

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.