Kendrick Lamar "The Pop Out:" Full Setlist And Surprise Guests

Kendrick Lamar had the entire hip-hop world in awe on Wednesday night thanks to his show at the KIA Forum. Overall, "The Pop Out" was a celebration of the West Coast and the artists who are currently moving the culture forward. Furthermore, it was also a way for Kendrick to bring unity and peace amongst artists, regardless of their affiliations. Not to mention, it was also a phenomenal display of music as Kendrick took us through some of his classics. Don't worry though, he also played diss tracks "Euphoria," "6:16 In LA," and "Not Like Us."
If you are wondering what Kendrick performed during the show, well, you can see the full setlist below. Throughout his setlist, he brought out guests like Ab-Sould, ScHoolboy Q, and even Jay Rock. Yes, that means everyone got the Black Hippy reunion they had been hoping for. Moreover, we even got an appearance from none other than the legendary Dr. Dre. If you love hip-hop, then last night was beyond special.
Kendrick Lamar Killed It
Let us know what you thought of the setlist, in the comments section down below. Did you enjoy the concert from Kendrick Lamar? Was there anything that you wish he had played but didn't?
Setlist:
1. “Euphoria”
2. “DNA.”
3. “ELEMENT.”
4. “Alright”
5. “Swimming Pools (Drank)”
6. “Money Trees” (With Jay Rock)
7. “Win” (With Jay Rock)
8. “King’s Dead” (With Jay Rock)
9. “6:16 In LA” (With Ab-Soul)
10. “Collard Greens (With Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock)
11. “THat Part” (with Schoolboy Q)
12. “King Kunta”
13. “m.A.A.d city”
14. “HUMBLE.”
15. “Like That” (Live debut)
16. “Still D.R.E.” (With Dr. Dre)
17. “California Love” (With Dr. Dre)
18. “Not Like Us”
19. “Not Like Us”
20. “Not Like Us”
21. “Not Like Us”
22. “Not Like Us”
23. “Not Like Us” (Instrumental)