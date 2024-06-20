LeBron James Spotted In The Crowd At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Concert

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
LeBron had a big smile on his face.

LeBron James is one of the biggest superstars in Los Angeles, regardless of domain. Overall, he has been spotted at numerous concerts in the city throughout the years. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that LeBron would show up to what could be one of the biggest concerts in the history of hip-hop. Tonight, Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" show is currently taking place at the KIA Forum. Some massive acts have already performed and LeBron has been taking it all in.

Below, you can see a photo of LeBron James in the crowd, with a big smile on his face. Overall, he has every reason to smile. During the first part of the show, we got smaller West Coast acts who lit up the stage. Remble started things off and eventually, we even got Tommy The Clown who is a Los Angeles staple. From there, Mustard popped out and we got performances from Roddy Ricch, YG, Tyler, The Creator, and even Steve Lacy.

LeBron James Enjoys The Show

At the time of writing this, Kendrick has yet to perform. However, everyone knows that his set is going to blow the roof off of the building. He is likely to perform songs from his beef with Drake, and fans could not be any more excited. There are plenty of other stars in the building right now. For instance, Rick Ross and James Harden are currently sitting together. It just goes to show that hip-hop fans are treating this like their own holy place.

Let us know what you think of the concert so far, in the comments section down below. Have you been tuning into the show on Prime Video/Twitch? If so, who has been your favorite performance so far? Who will K-Dot bring out next? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

