Rick Ross And James Harden Are Having The Time Of Their Lives At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show

Rick Ross will go anywhere Drake isn't welcome.

By now, everyone should know that Rick Ross is not particularly fond of Drake. Overall, they found themselves at odds with one another over a cease & desist pertaining to a French Montana track. However, this ultimately led to diss tracks like "Push Ups" and "Champagne Moments." Since the feud, Ross has continuously taken shots at Drake in the media. It has made for some hilarious moments, and there is no doubt that Ross has no plans to slow down.

For instance, Kendrick Lamar is hosting his "Pop Out" show in Inglewood, as we speak. There has been lots of speculation about who would be performing. While Rick Ross hasn't been on any lists, that has not stopped him from pulling up. In the video below, you can see that Ross even showed up with none other than James Harden. Ross seemed to be having an incredible time, and so did harden. It just goes to show that this whole event is one big party.

Rick Ross Made Sure To "Pop Out"

If you've been watching, the show has been a phenomenal celebration of West Coast rap. Numerous smaller artists have performed thanks to DJ Hed. Bino Rideaux, Cuzzos, Rucci, Remble, Ohgheesy, and many others did a phenomenal job on the big stage. Not to mention, Battle Zone was in the building thanks to Tommy The Clown. While some fans in the building may have been ignorant to some of the acts on stage, they certainly got a history lesson.

Let us know what you think of Rick Ross pulling up to the show, in the comments section down below. Do you think that this is going to provoke Drake to shoot some more shots at the artist? Will Rick Ross end up on stage by the end of the night? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.