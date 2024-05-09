Rick Ross Performs In Front Of Tiny Crowd In Now-Viral Video Amid Drake Beef

It's unclear whether or not the video was old or recent.

Rick Ross is currently in the thick of the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Overall, the Ross stuff has felt like a side quest in all of this. After "Push Ups" was released, we ended up getting "Champagne Moments" from Ross. The song was dropped very soon after, and it proved to be a hilarious footnote in all of this. Subsequently, Ross became the main man on the scene every single time Kendrick dropped a diss track of his own. From "Euphoria" to "Not Like Us," Ross has been on the frontlines showing the people the impact of these tracks.

However, with Ross looking to step all over Drake, the latter's fans have been finding all sorts of videos that aren't the best look for Ross. For instance, below, you can find a video of Ross performing in front of a very tiny crowd. This video has been going viral since Wednesday, and fans are curious as to the context. It is unknown whether or not this is an old video or if it is from a recent performance. Either way, this doesn't speak well to Ross' popularity, which is always a huge component of rap beef.

Rick Ross Vs. Drake Inspires Pettiness

Despite this, fans still believe Drake is losing the overall war right now. "The Heart Part 6" was a disappointing response from Drake, especially since there were some downright baffling bars throughout. Now, it remains to be seen if either artist will continue to drop tracks. When it comes to Kendrick, they just want him to address the domestic violence allegations.

Let us know what you think of this clip of Rick Ross, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the fans are going too far with this feud? Do you want to see another track from Rick Ross in all of this, or should he bow out at this point? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

