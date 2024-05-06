The Game Seemingly Disses Rick Ross Over Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Rapper The Game poses backstage at "The Documentary" 10th anniversary party and concert on January 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images)

Both have clear and opposing sides in hip-hop's best and worst rap battle ever, which will probably fuel animosity for years to come.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have a lot of rappers coming out of the woodwork to give their takes, which has been a pretty corny affair to say the least. Regardless, it's clear that this has the potential to cause some other direct beef between these MCs, an issue that came up when it comes to The Game and Rick Ross. Moreover, the former posted an Instagram Story this week that many feel like is connected to the latter, and the reason why is the context of Kendrick and Drizzy's feud. Whether or not this was really intentional, it lines up with everything else that the two have said.

"It be the fat n***as wit the skinny legs always running they mouth," The Game wrote, who is firmly on Team Drake. Rick Ross supports Kendrick Lamar, and while there's no confirmation that the Los Angeles spitter actually meant to attack him, it's understandable why there would be some conflict here. Also, it checks out because Rozay's been a massive social media troll in all of this against the 6ix God, speaking on his diss tracks and pushing that side of the narrative. That's something that no one involved in this can deny: it's all optics at this point.

The Game Appears To Take Shots At Rick Ross

However, there is reason to believe that The Game and Rick Ross' issues run deeper than this, and already ran deep before this whole situation spiraled quickly out of control. All the way back in 2016, the former's manager denied that the latter was the one to squash Game's beef with Meek Mill, and maybe these sentiments have kept them at odds with each other. We'll see whether the Maybach Music Group boss decides to switch targets and go at the Documentary creative and we can see another phase of this. But most fans probably don't want that anymore.

Meanwhile, Joe Budden previously compared the two MCs in 2019 if you want to hear a take on their prowess on the mic. We also can't rule out that The Game and Rick Ross won't beef with other artists as a result of all this. After all, neither shies away from their beliefs and lifestyles, which always ruffles feathers. Only time will tell, but can they at least wait until we're all a little less exhausted by rap beef?

