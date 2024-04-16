The Game Takes Surprising Side In Drake And Kendrick Lamar Beef

He's picking against a former collaborator in the beef.

Everyone in rap is talking about the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Last month, Kendrick sparked the biggest rap story of 2024 so far with his appearance on the new Future & Metro Boomin album. He appears on the song "Like That" where he deconstructed the idea of a "big three" in rap music alongside Drake and J. Cole. Now that Drake has formally hit back with a response track there's a full-on major rap beef at the heart of the genre. That's caused tons and tons of artists and commentators from the rap world to weigh in. The most recent rapper to share their thoughts is The Game.

The Game and Kendrick Lamar share west coast roots and have collaborated twice before. Early in his career, Kendrick features on the song "The City" from Game's 2011 project The R.E.D. Album. A few years later in 2015, they teamed up again on a Game project for the song "On Me" from The Documentary 2. That's part of the reason fans were so surprised when he recently made a post implying he was taking Drake's side in the beef. He shared a snippet of Drake's 2015 hit "Energy," which was met with a variety of reactions from fans. Check out the post he made below.

The Game Shares Drake Song Snippet To Instagram

Fans are still reacting to a diss track that Drake dropped over the weekend. In the song he responds to shots from Kendrick but also hits back at artists like Metro Boomin and Rick Ross. Rap commentators like Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks quickly began breaking down the song. Drake's team has also already begun teasing even more responses to recent disses that could be dropping soon.

What do you think of The Game siding with Drake in his beef with Kendrick Lamar despite collaborating with Kendrick in the past? Who do you think is coming out on top in the beef so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

