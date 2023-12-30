The Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Wins Second Lawsuit Against Him

Priscilla Rainey accused the rapper of establishing shell companies to avoid his obligations to fulfill a default judgement in their first case.

The Game just lost a second lawsuit against him from Priscilla Rainey, a former contestant on his 2015 She's Got Game reality TV show. Moreover, she sued him for sexual assault in 2016 after he allegedly touched her without consent on a date. The rapper lost this case due to his failure to attend court for scheduled hearings, resulting in a default judgement of $7.1 million owed to Rainey. But in 2021, she opened another lawsuit and claimed he opened various shell companies to avoid complying with this ruling and hide assets. Now, the court reportedly sided with her, and the 44-year-old must fully account for this missing payment.

Furthermore, Rainey alleged that he gave up his role as manager at the company JTT Holdings and instead passed the torch to his manager, Wack 100. Another way in which The Game allegedly gamed the system to not look like he had that many assets was, according to the former reality TV contestant, giving up ownership of his Los Angeles property. Her victorious second lawsuit claimed that she only received $500K of the amount established by the default judgement. As such, Rainey seeks to seize this eventually and asked the court to delegitimize these shell companies so she could access her owed funds.

The Game Loses Second Lawsuit Concerning Sexual Assault Case

According to reports, the court held a hearing on December 13 to discuss this, and both the plaintiff and The Game's manager Wack testified. The music executive and provocateur told authorities that his client gave him his Los Angeles house due to a personal debt between them, and nothing more. According to Radar Online the court ended up siding with Rainey and established the California MC's inability to avoid payments, unless he wants more consequences down the line. For example, Rainey would now be able to file a lien against his L.A. home or sell it, now that it's reportedly back under his legal ownership and part of his seizable assets.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole debacle? Is Evelyn Lozada's daughter's possible flame going to get out of this or is this the final straw in Rainey's journey? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on The Game, stay up to date on HNHH.

