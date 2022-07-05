legal victory
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Wins Second Lawsuit Against HimPriscilla Rainey accused the rapper of establishing shell companies to avoid his obligations to fulfill a default judgement in their first case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDiddy Scores Legal Win In Diageo & DeLeon Tequila Case, Will Move ForwardWhile the liquor conglomerate wanted to dismiss this case or settle it privately, the Bad Boy mogul will have his day in state court.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesEzra Miller Blasts Child Harassment AllegationsIt's a rare win for the embattled actor.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis Sees Domestic Battery Charges DroppedThe boxer has claimed victory in his latest legal battle.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Taken Off Suicide Watch After Claiming "Cruel & Unusual Punishment" In LawsuitR. Kelly will be headed back to court in Chicago in August, and he also faces a state trial in Minnesota related to child sex crimes.By Hayley Hynes