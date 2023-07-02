Ezra Miller has spoken publicly for the first time since the lifting of a temporary harassment order. The controversial actor was accused of inappropriate conduct with a non-binary child. The child was 12 at the time of the purported misconduct. Recently, Miller made their first public appearance in several years at the premiere of The Flash. Miller, and the film, has been surrounded by controversy for several years. Miller has become famous for their erratic behavior. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. received criticism for having Miller do reshoots while actively wanted by law enforcement.

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted. I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive action,” Miller wrote on Instagram.

Read More: Tasha K surrenders in Sexyy Red beef after speaking with the rapper’s mother

X

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SNAKE EATING BIRD (@ezra._x_.aradia)

The statement comes after a district court in Massachusetts lifted the temporary harassment order filed by Shannon Guin. The original claim was filed in June 2022 for Guin’s child Tokata Iron Eyes. Guin and Miller had reportedly been a couple. However, Miller had been accused of holding Guin and her daughter against their will while they evaded law enforcement. Original court documents claimed Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over [the child].” Miller was accused of influencing Tokata to come out as non-binary and transgender.

Miller’s lawyer, Marissa Elkins, also issued a statement following the legal victory. “Frustratingly for Ezra, Guin lodged her false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues. [They were] unable to come to court to defend themself against the spurious claims made by this individual.” Furthermore, Elkins continued. “Had Ezra been able to appear in court last year and share the truth about their very limited interactions with Ms. Guin, I am confident the original order would have never been issued.”

[via]