Lil Tjay Allegedly Mocks Adin Ross & Cuffem's Friend Konvy After Shooting

Kick streamer Konvy recently faced a very scary situation, as he and his friends were shot at in a car while they were livestreaming in The Bronx in New York City last night (Friday, January 9). The only other information folks have been able to confirm at press time is that one of Konvy's friends, JJ, is in the hospital. The streamer is friends with Adin Ross and Cuffem, which may have elicited a mocking response from Lil Tjay.

Allegedly, he took to his Instagram Story on his main account and his alleged burner account to react to the situation. There's nothing about the Bronx rapper's alleged posts that explicitly references or alludes to the shooting.

According to @clippedszn on Twitter, he allegedly posted a video on his alleged burner account's IG Story listening to a song with the caption "Go slideeeeee," followed by crying-laughing emojis. In addition, per @Jaynaldo77 on Twitter, Tjay allegedly posted three crying-laughing emojis and a "hush" emoji on his main account's Instagram Story and deleted it after reports suggested that Konvy was not hit. The alleged burner account posts are still up on its IG Story at press time.

What Happened To Konvy?

For those unaware, Konvy was on his Kick livestream with some friends in a car in The Bronx. At one point, a green dot appears on his head, although nothing has officially linked this to a particular device or reasoning. Nevertheless, seconds later, they tried to scramble out of the car after receiving gunfire. There is no other official police information on the shooting at press time.

Back to these alleged posts, many fans have pointed out that Lil Tjay has beef with Adin Ross and Cuffem. The two content creators, specifically the latter, recently dissed him on their Tekashi 6ix9ine collab "BACON."