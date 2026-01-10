Lil Tjay Allegedly Mocks Adin Ross & Cuffem's Friend Konvy After Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Tjay Allegedly Mocks Konvy Shooting Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Lil Tjay attends Galore Magazine Cover Release Dinner on September 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Lil Tjay's beef with Adin Ross and Cuffem may have influenced his alleged reaction to Kick streamer Konvy being shot at during an NYC stream.

Kick streamer Konvy recently faced a very scary situation, as he and his friends were shot at in a car while they were livestreaming in The Bronx in New York City last night (Friday, January 9). The only other information folks have been able to confirm at press time is that one of Konvy's friends, JJ, is in the hospital. The streamer is friends with Adin Ross and Cuffem, which may have elicited a mocking response from Lil Tjay.

Allegedly, he took to his Instagram Story on his main account and his alleged burner account to react to the situation. There's nothing about the Bronx rapper's alleged posts that explicitly references or alludes to the shooting.

According to @clippedszn on Twitter, he allegedly posted a video on his alleged burner account's IG Story listening to a song with the caption "Go slideeeeee," followed by crying-laughing emojis. In addition, per @Jaynaldo77 on Twitter, Tjay allegedly posted three crying-laughing emojis and a "hush" emoji on his main account's Instagram Story and deleted it after reports suggested that Konvy was not hit. The alleged burner account posts are still up on its IG Story at press time.

Read More: Offset Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Stefon Diggs In Leaked Audio From Celina Powell

What Happened To Konvy?

For those unaware, Konvy was on his Kick livestream with some friends in a car in The Bronx. At one point, a green dot appears on his head, although nothing has officially linked this to a particular device or reasoning. Nevertheless, seconds later, they tried to scramble out of the car after receiving gunfire. There is no other official police information on the shooting at press time.

Back to these alleged posts, many fans have pointed out that Lil Tjay has beef with Adin Ross and Cuffem. The two content creators, specifically the latter, recently dissed him on their Tekashi 6ix9ine collab "BACON."

6ix9ine himself has beef with Lil Tjay too. At press time, this is still all Internet speculation and discussion following the shooting incident. Nothing has emerged concerning suspects, motive, or other key details. We will see if Tjay himself addresses the situation and these alleged posts more directly, and whether or not the streamers respond to these alleged jabs.

Read More: Young Buck Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison, But There's A Catch

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kick Streamer Konvy Survives Shooting Live Streaming Viral News Pop Culture Kick Streamer Konvy Survives Shooting While Live Streaming
6ix9ine Adin Ross Cuffem Drop Diss Track Doechii Lil Durk Hip Hop News Music 6ix9ine, Adin Ross & Cuffem Officially Drop Diss Track For Lil Durk, Doechii & Lil Tjay
Lil Tjay Lawyer Beat Gun Cases Hip Hop News Music Lil Tjay's Lawyer Confirms The Rapper Beat Both His Gun Cases
BACON 6ix9ine Adin Ross Cuffem Songs BACON – Song by 6ix9ine, Adin Ross & Cuffem
Comments 1