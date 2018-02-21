Back to Artists

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Real Name
Daniel Hernandez
Alias Name
Tekashi, Tekashi69, 6ix9ine
Date of Birth
May. 8, 1996 - Age 27
Hometown
Brooklyn, New York
Label
indie
Artist Bio

Don’t let the rainbow-colored hair and teeth fool you, 6ix9ine’s delivery on his tracks are hard-hitting and aggressive.

No one wants to get shot by a dude that looks like a bag of Skittles, but that’s definitely the vibe you’ll get after listening to his breakout hit “GUMMO”, a song with ominous Pi’erre Bourne production that compliments his in-your-face style of rapping.

Representing Bushwick, New York, 6ix9ine made his name as the star of several internet memes, making fun of his clothes and his tye-dyed appearance. But if you do what 6ix9ine did and leverage that fame into several charting tracks, haters laughing at you doesn’t seem that bad.

 

