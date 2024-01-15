6ix9ine Drops New EP "BLACKBALLED" Out Of The Blue

The rainbow-haired rapper is back in business. 6ix9ine, New York's highly controversial musical figure, has just come by with a brand-new EP that no one saw coming. Outside of a couple of loose singles that land on it, BLACKBALLED had no rollout or announcement that it would be dropping. Perhaps with this tape, 6ix9ine is looking to get back into the spotlight.

It feels like forever ago that he was what everyone was talking about. Whether that be for his wacky songs or actions, 6ix9ine was always trending. He has mostly been in the headlines for his tumultuous relationship with Yailin la Mas Viral, a fellow artist. They have recently spilt and he even deactivated his Instagram for a short period. Interestingly, Tekashi still included some songs with her on the tape.

Read More: JPEGMAFIA Rips Kanye West For Not Working With Him, Sends Shots At Freddie Gibbs

Listen To BLACKBALLED By 6ix9ine

Speaking of the tape, your not going to hear anything different from him. The formula is the same. Loud beats with shouty flows. His music is perfect for quick jolt of energy. 6ix9ine delivers on that front with it running around 19 minutes. The two singles that we mentioned earlier that are on this EP are "FEEFAFO" and "SHAKA LAKA." If you want to revisit 6ix9ine's music, check out the EP above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, BLACKBALLED, by 6ix9ine? Is this the best body of work he has ever put out, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward so far? Who has the strongest feature on the tape and why? Is his career over or do you think he will make a comeback? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 6ix9ine. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

BLACKBALLED Tracklist:

G LOCK GOOO FAH (feat. TrifeDrew) 100 WAYS BUDDY SIMMY NADA FEEFAFO with Yailin la Mas Viral & Ben El Tavori SHAKA LAKA with Yailin la Mas Viral (feat. Kodak Black)

Read More: Statik Selektah Details Scary Emergency Room Trip, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, & More Respond