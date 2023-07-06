6ix9ine Recruits Kodak Black & Yailin La Mas Viral For New “Shaka Laka” Single

Sure, 6ix9ine might have transitioned more into the Latin American music market these days, but did we really think he would leave rap forever? Well, whatever you thought, the rainbow-haired artist is back with a new rap-centric single, “Shaka Laka” featuring Kodak Black and his girlfriend Yailin la Mas Viral. Moreover, it’s a fast-paced club anthem with a lot of varied vocal delivery whose bounce could probably still break through for reggaetón-centered audiences. In fact, if that really is the New York-born rapper on the chorus, this is one of the most different-sounding tracks he’s ever put out. He sounds more like Tory Lanez than himself, and it actually makes for a pretty fun and enjoyable listen.

Furthermore, a significant part of that is due to the featured artists, albeit for pretty different but well-complemented reasons. On one hand, Kodak Black came through with a more cold-blooded delivery that involved some cool flow switch-ups in the track’s midpoint. On the other, Yailin’s melodic verse and laidback demeanor gives fans a catchy verse in Spanish that makes “Shaka Laka” a little more dynamic. Still, for those that hope for 6ix9ine to return to his earlier style, you get a little bit of that here thanks to his verse. It’s just as bombastic, slightly ridiculous, but nonetheless energizing than some of his early work, with all the gun onomatopoeia you could imagine in thirty seconds.

6ix9ine’s “Shaka Laka” With Kodak Black & Yailin La Más Viral: Stream

Meanwhile, a lot of people in the rap community weren’t happy with Yak collaborating with the Leyenda Viva artist. No matter what genres you cross into, you can’t escape snitch-bashing and that side of the hip-hop community for long. It’s clear that Kodak doesn’t care about that (or at least that’s what his Instagram suggested), and instead just made a fun song with a music figure that, for reasons good or bad, always gets people to turn heads. If you haven’t heard “Shaka Laka” yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep notable lines down below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on 6ix9ine, Yailin, and Kodak Black.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit the drop, in the block, get the chop’, make it pop,

If you see the cops, n***a *shhh*, don’t make it hot,

Red dot, green dot, put it on a n***a top,

Red light, green light, we always on go, n***a

